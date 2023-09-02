It’s been a couple years since Ja’Quay Hubbard made his way back to the Keystone state. And in those couple years, the former Sharpsville offensive tackle had some unique chances.
On and off the field, Hubbard has gotten a front row seat to some once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Hubbard began his collegiate career with Virginia. He played in two games for the Cavaliers in 2019. In the summer of 2020, he transferred across the state line to join the Mountaineers.
He saw his first playing time at WVU the following season. He played 60 snaps at left tackle in 2021, but his first significant action came in one of the biggest games of the last decade.
Pittsburgh and West Virginia played one of the most famous rivalries in college football over the course of the 20th century. As conferences shifted and the Big East died, so too did the “Backyard Brawl.”
That was until last season when the two teams met for the 105th edition, and first since 2011, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1, 2022.
Hubbard was on the sideline during the game, but he was sent in at right tackle after Jordan White went down with an injury.
“It’s a next-man-up mentality,” Hubbard said. “All last fall, I prepared as if I was gonna start every game, so when my opportunity came due to an unfortunate injury to my teammate, I was ready to fill that gap.
“I did a good job, so for the rest of the season, I kinda earned that right to go out there and play ball. It was an everyday process, but it was pretty good.”
Hubbard stayed at right tackle the rest of the season. He made 11 starts for the Mountaineers and was a part of WVU’s 2,000-yard rushing attack.
It was one season, but it was enough for Hubbard to catch the eyes of the coaches. During spring camp, Hubbard was asked to practice at both tackle and guard in preparation for the 2023 campaign.
He has continued to split time at guard and tackle during fall camp as well. Over the summer, Hubbard was listed as the second right guard on the team’s camp depth chart.
Today, Hubbard will be part of another historic game. This time a few hours away.
The Mountaineers will head to Beaver Stadium to face Penn State for the first time since 1991. It will be the 60th meeting between the two programs, and the first since 1992.
However, there is another significant historical factoid heading into the game.
It will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 p.m. It will be the network’s first broadcast at Beaver Stadium, and the first Big Ten Saturday Night telecast since signing a six-year contract alongside FOX and CBS to feature all-day Big Ten football.
“I’m a Pa. kid. I know most of the guys on Penn State, I know most of the guys on Pitt,” Hubbard said. “It’s a littler personal. I know both staffs well because I was recruited at a high level by them in high school.
“I would use the word ‘personal.’ It’s definitely personal. I’m a Mountaineer. I take on the identity of a West Virginia native. I’m gonna go up there with the mindset to go get the win for the state that I live in, which is West Virginia.”
It isn’t just memorable experiences on the gridiron. Hubbard has also gotten a chance to broaden his horizons as a student.
Hubbard was a part of WVU’s Fifth Quarter this summer, a program put in place to better prepare West Virginia student-athletes for a life outside of sports.
Hubbard, who with his degree in communication studies in May, got to travel to Europe over the summer to network and learn what professional life is like in other countries.
“From an education standpoint, we learned a lot. It was a culture shock to see how things are run over there, how efficient they are with money and electricity,” Hubbard said. “It was really a to-die-for experience, and hopefully one day I’ll be able to do it again.”
A couple weeks after their battle with Penn State, the Mountaineers will host Pitt for the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It will be another chance for Hubbard to experience one of his favorite college memories.
“Playing in the Backyard Brawl was, no exaggeration, a dream come true,” Hubbard said. “Being able to play down in the Steelers’ stadium, had my whole family there, a sold-out crowd – we broke the record for Acrisure Stadium.
“Just the whole vibe. Night game, College Gameday. It was honestly everything I imagined, and I’m honestly happy that I was able to play in it.”