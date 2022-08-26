Sharpsville’s Paul Piccirilli is entering his 27th season as a head coach, and it’s more of a return to normal compared to last year.
The 2021 season was one of the most unique in Sharpsville football history. The Blue Devils saw new teammates, but not ones from their school district.
The Blue Devils started a co-op with West Middlesex last season, and there was acclimation needed for the players and coaches. Despite the new faces for both sides, the Blue Devils still finished 7-3.
But 2022 has a different feel, according to defensive assistant Mark Means and Piccirilli. The players have grown closer and the chemistry between the players has improved.
“We were late getting over here at Sharpsville. It was right at heat [acclimation],” Means said. “We had some spring time now and into the summer. I see that the communication is a lot better. Kids understand the terminology a lot better. and there’ not as much relearning. They’re just trying to get better and better getting aligned correctly and flying to the football.”
The Blue Devils have six starters returning on defense. Means said the defensive line and the linebackers have some new faces, but the secondary is the strength of the defense.
“Got a lot of guys back in the secondary,” Means said. “We just kinda repping everything out right now and just trying to get them better and better.”
Blaze Knight and Colby Johnson return at safety, and Caullin Summers could see some time at the position as well. Killian Whalen returns at corner and Garen Levis will play alongside at defensive back. Blaze Campbell, a Kennedy Catholic transfer, will also contribute in the secondary.
The linebackers have two starters coming back in Christian Snyder and Braedon Summers. Christian Snyder will also contribute on defense.
Braden Scarvel and Brian White return at defensive tackle. However, the Blue Devils need to replace defensive ends Jacob Rust and Domenic Alfredo.
“Those are big shoes to fill, so that’s where we’re trying to get better, the defensive end spot,” Means said.
Sharpsville has five players returning on offense, led by quarterback Caullin Summers. He threw for 1,078 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions last season.
Sharpsville will need to replace significant production in the back-
