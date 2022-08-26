After a difficult start to the season, the Hickory Hornets finished the regular season winning six of their final eight games.
The Hornets’ only regular season loss during that span came from Grove City. They continued their roll until they met Slippery Rock in the postseason, falling 23-17 to the Rockets.
Now Hickory turns to the 2022 season. The Hornets bring back talent and experience, but head coach Bill Dungee has also seen improved leadership from his team.
“I’ve been very pleased with the leadership and the maturity of the guys and knowing what it takes to be a championship team and working toward that,” Dungee said.
Senior Logan Woods returns under center for the Hornets. The Hornets’ quarterback led the area in passing yards (2,270), passing touchdowns (28) and was second in completions (250) behind Grove City’s Hunter Hohman.
Senior DayMar Trewick and junior Sean Kennedy will play running back. Kennedy, Hickory’s leading rusher last season, ran for 541 yards on 105 attempts and scored eight times last season.
Tight end Ty Holland returns for his senior season. He’ll be joined by junior Keenan Scullin and senior Nash Porada, who will line up at receiver. Dungee has high expectations for junior receiver Luke Nevil.
Scullin caught 36 passes for 611 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Porada totaled 199 yards receiving on 12 receptions and four scores.
Senior Peyton Lawrence comes back to block Woods’ blind side. Lawrence is the lone returning starter along the offensive line. Seniors Ethan Hamelly and Luke Klingensmith are also expected to see time up front.
“I think the strength of our unit is still our overall team speed – very fast, very quick group,” Dungee said. “We have a lot of good depth. We got a lot of new starters on the offensive and defensive line, but we got a lot of depth there. A lot of bodies, and a lot of capable bodies that I think can step up and play.”
Dungee said the linebackers will be an important group for the Hornets this season. Kennedy and Holland return at the second level after posting All-Region seasons last year.
Lawrence will return to his defensive end position in the three-man front. Similar to the offensive line, Lawrence is the only returner.
“I think we have a lot of guys with potential [on the offensive and defensive lines], but until you put the pads on and the game start, you don’t know how that’s gonna pan out,” Dungee said.
Timmy Krivosh, Scullin, Porada and William Acrie all return in the secondary after starting last year.
“We can go six, seven deep a wide receiver. Same thing at defensive back,” Dungee said. “That’s good as the season goes along in a tough region that we’ll be in this year, you kinda need that depth because of so much attrition that’s gonna happen over the course of the season.”
Junior Lukas Jones will reclaim his spot at the kicker and punter. Scullin and Krivosh will return kicks. Scullin and Hamelly handled long snapping responsibilities last season. They will see the bulk of the time, but Dungee said sophomore Ben Walls has also impressed.
Dungee saw his team on the practice field and in leadership roles. He said the Hornet’s goals are to win their rivalry game, win their home games and eventually compete for a state title.
“That’s our expectations, and we believe that’s realistic every year,” Dungee said. “As long as we put the work in, we’re dedicated, work hard and we’re disciplined.”
––––––
HICKORY SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 – at Harbor Creek; Sept. 2 – Franklin; Sept. 9 – at Sharon*; Sept. 16 – Wilmington*; Sept. 24 – at Farrell*; Sept. 30 – Slippery Rock*; Oct. 7 – at Grove City*; Oct. 14 – Greenville*; Oct. 21 – Sharpsville* (* – denotes Region 3 game).
