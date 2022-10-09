SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University made an error, fumbling the ball deep in its own territory in a one-possession game. But the defense stood tall to force a fourth-down stop.
That defensive stand led to a strong fourth quarter by The Rock’s stop troop in a 31-17 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday night.
Sophomore Jawon Hall had a breakout performance for The Rock (4-1, 2-1 PSAC). Hall had a 97-yard kickoff return to start the game and added three receptions for 28 yards with a touchdown.
“I feels good, honestly. It’s truly a blessing,” Hall said. “I prayed for moments like this, to have them. Just like I said before, I got to take advantage of every opportunity when I step onto the field.”
The Rock ran for 200 yards on 44 carries. They were led by Chris Wells’ 70 yards rushing on 10 carries. Isaiah Edwards added 68 yards on 15 attempts.
SRU quarterback Noah Grover was 24-of-30 for 203 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception. Kyle Sheets caught six passes for 70 yards with a score, and Cohen Russell added three catches for 46 yards.
The Lakers (2-4, 0-4 PSAC) were held to 31 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Their offense was generated by quarterback Joe Carter, who finished 23-of-45 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
“We just gotta play the ball better,” SRU head coach Shawn Lutz said. “Play the ball. We gotta high point and play the football better. We had the coverage. Just gotta play the ball better.”
Hall broke the game open on the opening kickoff. He found some room up the middle of the kick return team’s formation and cut down the left sideline for his first career kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Rock didn’t score again until the early stages of the second quarter. Following a DJ Opsatnik 26-yard field goal, Grover connected with Kyle Sheets for a 16-yard touchdown pass for a 17-0 SRU lead.
Mercyhurst responded with a 30-yard field goal by Brian Alsobrooks with 3:17 remaining in the second quarter to make it 17-3.
The second half featured a different looking Mercyhurst team. The Lakers, who struggled to move the ball in the first half, started to sustain drives and pressure the Slippery Rock defense.
The Lakers drove down the field on the first drive of the second half, capping a 10-play possession with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Carter to Cameron Barmore.
The Rock responded with a 12-play drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown grab by Hall from Grover. However, Dustin Shoaf punched the ball in for the Lakers on their next possession for a 1-yard score, making it 24-17.
A fumble by SRU gave the Lakers the ball at the Rock’s 27-yard line. But the SRU defense collected itself and forced a turnover on downs, allowing on four yards to Mercyhurst.
“Give the defense credit,” Lutz said. “In the first half, they dominated. When they needed to get a play, they made plays for us, which is good.”
Slippery Rock capitalized on the change in momentum. The offense drove down the field on 14 plays, and Max Maciejweski took a shuffle pass from Grover 6 yards for a 31-17 lead.
Ali Abdul-Hakim and Jalen Dangerfield intercepted Carter on back-to-back drives as the Lakers looked to put something together offensively. The Rock were unable to capitalize on the turnovers, but ran some time off the clock to clinch the win.
The Rock got back in the win column after a disappointing loss to Indiana University of Pennsylvania the week before. But Lutz still felt there was some key moments that should have gone The Rock’s way.
“I think if we don’t turn over the football, I think we’d be talking about totally something else,” Lutz said. “How would you like to hold a team to 64 plays for 273 yards, give up 17 points?
“I don’t feel totally great about tonight. I’m not gonna lie to you.”
-------------------
MERCYHURST 0 3 14 0 17
SRU 7 10 7 7 31
Scoring plays
S — Hall, 97 kickoff return (Opsatnik kick).
S — Opsatnik, 26 field goal.
S — Sheets, 16 pass from Grover (Opsatnik kick).
M — Alsobrooks, 30 field goal.
M — Barmore, 4 pass from Carter (Alsobrooks kick).
S — Hall, 16 pass from Grover (Opsatnik kick).
M — Shoaf, 1 run (Alsobrooks kick).
S — Maciejewski, 6 pass from Grover (Opsatnik kick).
Team stats
MERCYHURST SRU
18 First downs 24
31 Rushing yards 200
242 Passing yards 203
45-23-2 Att-comp-int 30-24-1
273 Total yards 403
2-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1
2-20 Penalties-yards lost 9-98
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCYHURST — Shoaf 8-23, Cooper 3-13, Carter 7-0, Team 1-(-5); SRU — Wells 10-70, Edwards 15-68, Smith 8-38, Hall 1-10.
Passing: MERCYHURST — Carter 45-23-2-242; SRU — Grover 30-24-1-203.
Receiving: MERCYHURST — Tate 5-95, Hill 7-76 Burris 3-41, Barmore 2-10; SRU — Sheets 6-70, Russell 3-46, Hall 3-28, Maciejewski 4-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.