FARRELL — At the end of last season, Kabron Smith was told the Farrell football team was going to open up the playbook a little more in 2022. He put in the work over the offseason, throwing to his teammates in the middle of the winter.
"Basically just getting in the lab. Basically just getting the chemistry with my teammates," Smith said.
That work paid off on Saturday night. He threw two touchdown passes over 30 yards in a 35-0 win against Hickory.
Smith was 8-for-12 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 10 yards on four attempts.
Kylon Wilson caught three passes for 59 yards with a score and running back Brandon Chambers had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. But it was Chambers' work on the ground that set the tempo.
Chambers ran for 128 yards on 18 carries. He touched the ball the first six plays of the game – five runs and a fumble recovery on a bad snap that he turned into positive yards – to establish a run-first mentality
"We wanted to establish the run," Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said. "We felt our guys were better up front and we wanted to feature our guys up front. Move people around and do their thing, and that's what they did. Ran the ball well and threw a couple splash plays in there at the end."
The Steelers (4-1, 3-0 Region 3) pushed the ball down the field on nine plays during the opening drive to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Wilson. In the final minute of the first quarter, Wilson beat the corner and Smith hit him down the right sideline for a 54-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14-0.
The Hornets (2-3, 0-3 Region 3) got a bit of bad luck on the kickoff. Lamont Samuels' kick was fading toward the sideline and looked to be headed out of bounds. But the ball rolled straight down the line and got to the Hickory 4 before Zander Telesz jumped on it.
Farrell took advantage of the opportunity. On the first play of the second quarter, the Steelers forced a fumble on a run by Sean Kennedy. Zaire Thomas picked it up and scored on a 3-yard fumble return.
After punts by both teams, Chambers broke off a 45-yard touchdown run. The offensive line pushed the defensive front to the left, and Chambers found a cutback lane and made his way down the right sideline.
The Steelers capped the scoring on the final play of the first half. With the ball on the Hickory 32-yard line and four seconds on the clock, Smith connected with Chambers on a wheel route down the right sideline. The ball was just outside the outstretched arm of the defender and Chambers brought it in right at the goal line.
"Chambers is a great player," Smith said. "I put the ball up for grabs on a good string. He went to go grab it, and it was a good ball. Good play to go into the half."
The Hornets have lost three games in a row after losses to Sharon and Wilmington in previous weeks.
They couldn't get anything going on offense, especially in the first half. Logan Woods was held without a completion, and the Hornets only had four yards rushing on 11 carries.
Hickory only had one first down in the first half. It came on a defensive holding penalty against Farrell on the first play of the game.
Woods finished 1-of-11 for 20 yards with an interception. His completion went to Telesz to pick up a first down on a third and 10 on the opening drive of the second half.
DayMar Trawick was the leading rusher for the Hornets. He had 38 yards on eight carries on a night where his team only mustered 45 yards on 22 carries.
"It's the mental mistakes," Hickory head coach Bill Dungee said. "We muff a kickoff. We're in our dime prevent defense and we give up a touchdown right before the half.
"Those are mental mistakes, and those are things you can learn from. We can put the tap on and we can learn form that."
Smith has developed into one of the leaders for the Steelers in his first season as a full-time starter. Pegues said he's demonstrated the ability to control the offense and has gained the respect of his teammates.
And the Farrell head coach knows his team will need to rely on the junior quarterback to achieve their goal of a state title.
"I'ma say it and I'm gonna keep saying it, he's the best quarterback in Region 3," Pegues said. "He's probably the best quarterback in District 10. He's probably one of the best quarterbacks in the state. He shows that week in and week out. I'm proud of the kid."
HICKORY 0 0 0 0 0
FARRELL 14 21 0 0 35
Scoring plays
F — Wilson, 4 run (Samuels kick).
F — Wilson 54 pass from Smith (Samuels kick).
F — Thomas, 3 fumble return (Samuels kick).
F — Chambers, 45 run (Samuels kick).
F — Chambers, 32 pass from Smith (Samuels kick).
Team stats
HICKORY FARRELL
5 First downs 10
45 Rushing yards 141
20 Passing yards 104
11-1-1 Att-comp-int 12-8-0
65 Total yards 245
1-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
7-81 Penalties-yards lost 8-95
Individual stats
Rushing: HICKORY — Trawick 8-38, Woods 5-13, Acrie 3-1, Scullin 1-1, Kennedy 5-(-8); FARRELL — Chambers 18-128, Smith 4-10, Wilson 2-3.
Passing: HICKORY — Woods 11-1-1-20; FARRELL — Smith 12-8-0-104.
Receiving: HICKORY — Telesz 1-20; FARRELL — Wilson 3-59, Chambers 2-33, Odem 1-13, Samuels 1-5, Phillips 1-(-6).
