WEST MIDDLESEX — Shortly after the game started a light mist started to fall at West Middlesex High School. The rain began to pick up, and the Farrell football team changed its plan of attack.
The Steelers opted to run the football in the wet conditions, leading to a 48-7 win over Sharpsville on Friday night.
Kylon Wilson and Brandon Chambers were the beneficiaries of the adjusted strategy. Wilson carried the ball 16 times for 139 yards rushing and three scores. Chambers added 110 yards on the ground on 21 attempts.
“I just put all my trust in the linemen,” Wilson said. “Shout out, heart and soul. They always come hard. They block hard. They block to the end of the whistle.”
Quarterback Kabron Smith also powered his way for three rushing scores for the Steelers (6-1, 5-0 Region 3). Smith was 3-for-7 for 47 yards passing. Wilson caught two passes for 38 yards, and Lamont Samuels had a 9-yard grab.
The Farrell defense did its fair share of work. The Steelers held the Blue Devils (6-1, 3-1 Region 3) to 29 yards of total offense.
Sharpsville had negative-18 yards rushing on 17 carries. The Blue Devils didn’t have a player rush for positive yards.
Caullin Summers was 5-for-15 with 47 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception.
Dalton Byerly was the leading receiver with a 17-yard reception. Braedon Summers and Garen Levis each had two grabs. Braedon Summers finished with 14 yards receiving while Levis had 16 yards and a touchdown.
“When you don’t block, you don’t tackle, you don’t win,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said. “That’s the worst tackling I’ve seen this year and the worst blocking.
“I don’t know what it was. We didn’t block our assignments like we’re supposed to and the results were guys coming in, pass rush.”
The Steelers got on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown run by Wilson. Smith added a QB sneak from the 1 to make it 12-0 Farrell by the end of the first quarter.
Farrell added another touchdown on a 4-yard QB sneak by Smith on the first play of the second quarter.
The Blue Devils responded with a blocked punt by Brian White that set up Sharpsville at the Farrell 5-yard line. Caullin Summers capped the short drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Levis, cutting the lead to 20-7.
Just as the Blue Devils gained a little momentum, the Steelers took it in the third quarter.
Farrell’s defense and rushing game took over. The Steelers ended an 11-play drive with a 6-yard scramble from Smith for his third score.
A pair of 5-yard touchdown runs by Wilson and a 33-yard run by Rhondell McClinton rounded out the Farrell scoring.
“We showed that we could ground it out,” Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said. “Smash-mouth football. ‘Heart and soul’ is what we call those guys up front.”
The Blue Devils only ran nine plays in the second half. The drives ended with a failed fourth-down attempt, a punt and a fumble.
“We took it personal on defense,” Pegues said. “Those guys took it personal because there was a lot of hoopla around how good the (Sharpsville) offense was but we felt like we were better defensively. We knew coming into the game that we matched up well defensively all around the board, and my defense got it done.”
The loss wasn’t the way the Blue Devils wanted to end the night. The co-op with West Middlesex returned to the Big Reds stomping grounds for the West Middlesex Homecoming. It’s the only game this season that will be played at the stadium.
“We’re gonna look ourselves in the mirror on Monday and we’re gonna go full bore because Grove City is every bit capable of doing that to us like Farrell did,” Piccirilli said. “It’s tough to swallow for some of these kids, but sometimes you need a good boot in the rear to get you back going on track again.”
After a couple weeks of solid passing from Smith, the Steelers went back to their roots with a strong running game. And now Farrell controls Region 3 with a matchup with rival Sharon awaiting next week.
“Coach put his trust in me, Brandon Chambers, Juelz Johnson and Rondell McClinton,” Wilson said. “He just kept going with us, and we just kept fighting and pushing it down their throat.”
––––––
FARRELL 12 8 6 22 48
SHARPSVILLE 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring plays
F — Wilson, 4 run (kick failed).
F — Smith, 1 run (kick failed).
F — Smith, 4 run (Wilson run).
S — Levis, 10 pass from C. Summers (L. Campbell kick)
F — Smith, 6 run (pass failed)
F — Wilson, 5 run (Phillips pass from Smith)
F — Wilson, 5 run (Wilson run)
F — McClinton 33 run (kick failed)
Team stats
FARRELL SHARPSVILLE
14 First downs 2
302 Rushing yards -18
47 Passing yards 47
7-3-0 Att-comp-int 15-5-1
349 Total yards 29
0-0 Fumbles-lost 2-2
11-84 Penalties-yards lost 6-24
Individual stats
Rushing: FARRELL — Wilson 16-139, Chambers 21-110, McClinton 1-33, Johnson 4-16, Smith 6-13, Boatwright 1-(-4), Samuels 1-(-5); SHARPSVILLE — B. Summers 4-(-4), Byerly 1(-6), C. Summers 12-(-8).
Passing: FARRELL — Smith 7-3-0-47; SHARPSVILLE — C. Summers 15-5-1-47.
Receiving: FARRELL — Wilson 2-38, Samuels 1-9; SHARPSVILLE — Byerly 1-17, Levis 2-16, B. Summers 2-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.