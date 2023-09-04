SLIPPERY ROCK — Kyle Sheets has built a reputation as one of the top receivers in Division II football heading into the 2023 season, but he doesn’t want to stop there.
His goals involve holding onto the national championship trophy at the end of the year. With that said, he has still caught the eye of plenty of people outside of Slippery Rock University.
Prior to Saturday’s season opener against Wayne State, the SRU senior was named to the D2football.com Elite 100 Watch List. The list took the place of the preseason All-American list. He was one of only four receivers to make the preseason list.
“It’s cool, but at the end of the day, we have work that needs to be done,” Sheets said. “(The accolades) will come at some point, but my main goal is to help us win games. And we all want the same thing, and that’s get to McKinney, Texas, at the end of the day.”
Sheets is coming off a 2022 season that saw him rank in the top 30 in receiving touchdowns and yards among Division II receivers. He ranked 22nd in the division with nine touchdowns and 28th with 887 yards. He caught a career high 54 balls from last year’s starter Noah Grover.
His season was good enough to earn second team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors.
But it isn’t just the college football world that’s keeping track of the pass catcher. Several NFL scouts have stopped by Mihalik-Thompson Stadium to get a look at Sheets.
“He’s a mismatch,” Slippery Rock head coach Shawn Lutz said. “I mean, 6-3, 218, 220 pounds and runs a 4.55 from NFL standards.”
Sheets began his senior season at The Rock on Saturday against Wayne State University.
He’s looking to build on an already impressive resume with The Rock. He entered the season ranked in the top 25 in program history in career receiving touchdowns (12, 18th), career receiving yards (1,254, 24th) and receptions (78, 25th).
However, there is only one goal for Sheets. He wants to help lead his team to the title in his senior season.
“I never thought I’d get to this point when I was a freshman. It’s like, ‘We forever until we’re a senior,’” Sheets said. “The guys around me, I love being around them. It make it easy to help with the leaders of this team to take us where we want to go.”
Note: Sheets suffered an injury on the first drive against Wayne State on Saturday and did not return.