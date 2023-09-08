SHARPSVILLE — For the third week in a row, there was no stopping Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers.
The senior quarterback completed 15 of 23 passes for 386 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-20 win over Reynolds at “The Pines” in Sharpsville on Thursday night.
Dalton Byerly was yet again his main target, finishing with 153 yards and two scores on seven catches.
“I’ve never seen anything like him,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said. “He finds the open players, and (Dalton Byerly’s) been his main target. When you start double covering him, we got other guys who can fly down the field and catch the ball.”
But it wasn’t just his arm. Summers spent the offseason working on his running as well. That added work helped him glide through the Reynolds defense on his way to a 104-yard performance and a touchdown on 12 carries.
“I just went into the lab and worked on the stuff I needed to work on to become a better player,” Summers said.
The Blue Devils (3-0) punted on their first drive, but Summers made his first play of the night when he intercepted a deflected pass from Reynolds’ quarterback Gavin Alabran.
Following a first-down run by Summers, the Sharpsville signal-caller completed a 23-yard pass to Jaiden White to open the scoring with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter. And following a fourth-down stop, they increased the lead to 14-0 with a 42-yard strike from Summers to Byerly.
A 7-yard touchdown run by Kyle Vigotty made it a 20-0 ballgame in Sharpsville’s favor a couple minutes into the second quarter.
Xavier Zachrich got the Raiders (2-1) on the board with a 76-yard touchdown run an outside run off the right side with 9:01 left in the second quarter.
However, it was all Sharpsville the rest of the quarter.
The Blue Devils responded with their longest drive of the night — a 12-play, 63-yard series — which ended with a Summers 1-yard touchdown run.
Following a Reynolds three-and-out, the Blue Devils went 49 yards on four plays, ending the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Summers to Killian Whalen while the QB was flushed to the left.
Next, the Sharpsville defense got on the board when a bad snap went into the end zone. Freshman linebacker Jordan White fell on the ball to make it 41-6 Sharpsville and triggered the running clock at the start of the second half.
After recovering another fumble, the Blue Devils capped a five-play drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Summers to Byerly.
The Raiders scored for a second time on the next play as Kevyn Malgieri weaved his way through the Sharpsville kickoff unit for a 78-yard return. However, the Blue Devils responded with a 60-yard toss from Summers to Kalvin McCullough to push the lead to 55-12 before the end of the third quarter.
The final touchdown came with 7:42 left to play. Aiden Puskar made a leaping catch above a Reynolds defensive back. Puskar came down with the the ball and took off down the left sideline for an 83-yard touchdown.
“A lot of guys just came out recently, so they’re not ready to even go in there,” Piccirilli said when asked about taking the starting offense out in the fourth quarter. “We don’t want to do what we do, but we’re at a point where we have to at this time.
“As the season goes on, the games are so God-dang tough, the younger guys will probably never see anything. We got a JV game on Monday against Mohawk. We’ll see how they do and go from there.”
Alabran closed the scoring with a 26-yard scamper with time winding down.
Alabran finished 4-for-9 passing with 79 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for 36 yards on eight carries.
Malgieri added 76 yards rushing on the ground via three attempts to lead the team, and he caught two passes for 48 yards. And Gabriel Minjarez ran the ball 11 times for 52 yards.
“I went into that locker room and I stood with those kids and said, ‘I want you to go out there and give me a half of football.’ That’s exactly what they did,” Reynolds head coach Josh Mull said. “That’s what football programs do.”
Jaiden White had four catches for the Blue Devils for 41 yards. The combination of McCullough, Puskar, Vigotty and Whalen had one catch each, their respective touchdown passes.
Next week, the Blue Devils will make the drive down Route 18 for the annual homecoming game at West Middlesex. They will take on Slippery Rock, which plays Greenville on Saturday.
––––––
REYNOLDS 0 6 6 8 20
SHARPSVILLE 14 27 14 7 62
Scoring plays
S — Ja. White, 23 pass from Summers (Piccirilli kick)
S — Byerly, 42 pass from Summers (Piccirilli kick)
S — Vigotty, 7 run (kick failed)
R — Zachrich, 76 run (two-point run failed)
S — Summers, 1 run (Puskar pass from Summers)
S — Whalen, 9 pass from Summers (kick failed)
S — Jo. White, 0 fumble return (Piccirilli kick)
S — Byerly, 36 pass from Summers (Piccirilli kick)
R — Malgieri, 78 kickoff return (kick failed)
S — Ka. McCullough, 60 pass from Summers (Piccirilli kick)
S — Puskar, 83 pass from Summers (Piccirilli kick)
R — Alabran, 26 run (Minjarez run)
Team stats
REYNOLDS SHARPSVILLE
9 First downs 11
182 Rushing yards 104
79 Passing yards 386
9-4-2 Att-comp-int 23-15-0
261 Total yards 490
3-2 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4-40 Penalties-yards lost 4-35
Individual stats
Rushing:; REYNOLDS — Malgieri 3-76, Minjarez 11-52, Alabran 8-36, Nay 5-18; SHARPSVILLE — Summers 12-104, Vigotty 1-7, Puskar 1-(-3), Ja. White 3-(-4).
Passing: REYNOLDS — Alabran 9-4-2-79; SHARPSVILLE — Summers 23-15-0-386.
Receiving: REYNOLDS — Malgieri 2-48, Minjarez 1-16, T. Blackburn 1-15; SHARPSVILLE — Byerly 7-153, Ja. White 4-41, Puskar 1-83, McCullough 1-60, Vigotty 1-40, Whalen 1-9.