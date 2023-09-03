GREENVILLE – The Thiel College football team lost their season opener Saturday night at Alumni Stadium to the Case Western Reserve Spartans, 14-0.
Thiel had the first scoring chance in the first quarter. After Case Western turned the ball over on downs, the Tomcats used nine plays to reach the 20-yard line but a 38-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The Spartans responded with an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass from Ian Kipp to Alec Angello.
Thiel moved the ball 41 yards on eight plays on its next possession, but the drive stalled at the Case Western 25-yard line.
The Spartans went on to score their second and final touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the first half when Kipp threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Noah Coyne, capping off a 7-play drive that covered 87 yards in 4:23.
Jorden Collier led Thiel with 29 yards rushing on five carries. Owen Trumbull completed 19-of-36 passes for 135 yards. Chase Lawler caught five passes for 46 yards while Blake Joseph caught five passes for 33 yards. Jamar Jeter caught three passes for 24 yards.
Kipp completed 8-of-15 passes for 150 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Kipp also led the Spartans on the ground with seven carries for 51 yards. Gage Duesler ran for 44 yards on 18 totes.
Coyne caught two passes for 61 yards and a score. Riley Knurek caught four passes for 46 yards.
Kaden Tong led the Spartans on defense with nine tackles, 3.5 of which were behind the line of scrimmage. He recorded three sacks and broke up a pass.
Jared Curcio led Thiel with 13 tackles. Raymond Jackson and Caleb Shuler both had one interception. Chad Morningstar had a sack while Justin Logan blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
The Tomcats will face the Westminster Titans on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.