GREENVILLE – At this time last season, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Thiel football team. The Tomcats had a first-year head coach in Sam Bauman, and they hadn't won a game in years.
Those were not present during camp this year.
Thiel snapped its 41-game losing streak last season. Because of its win over Bethany on Oct. 1, Thiel finished 10th in the 11-team Presidents' Athletic Conference with a 1-9 (1-7) record.
Now Bauman wants to see his team take the next step in its development and be more competitive throughout the season.
"We jumped right into where we left off in the spring," Bauman said. "Guys are just competing, and we're competing at a higher level, which is really, really exciting to see."
In order to accomplish that goal, the Tomcats will need to score more in 2023. They were last in the league last season, averaging 10.1 points per game. The Tomcats were also last in total offense (213.9 yards per game) and rushing offense (56.7).
However, any offensive production will begin with the quarterback position. With Bauman in his first season, the Tomcats held an open competition for the starting QB last season.
Owen Trumbull is back after starting six games last season. The junior completed 81 of 149 passes (54.4 percent) for a team-high 684 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Despite having starting experience, Bauman wanted to see a little competition between Trumbull and some of the other signal callers.
"He finished the spring really well, and he picked up where he left off," Bauman said. "I'm excited for where he's at, but there's a couple other guys in that room that can really play, and were excited to see them compete."
Junior Deon Logan returns as the team's leading rusher from a year ago. Logan led the team in rushing (310 yards) and carries (75). Logan was also frequently used in the passing game, finishing second on the team in receiving yards (266) and a touchdown while tied for the team lead in catches (28).
Jorden Collier is comes back to spell Logan in the backfield. Collier was second on the team with 182 yards and two TDs on 60 attempts.
Andre Rodgers was the leading receiver and an All-PAC honorable mention as a returner. The now-junior Tomcat caught 28 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown. As a kick returner, he tallied 606 yards and a touchdown on 27 tries.
Senior Donny Pattison is back at tight end to help in both the run and passing games after receiving conference honorable mention last year. Pattison caught 22 balls for 197 yards and a score.
"It about taking a step up in maturity and owning that (the skill positions) are good football players and they need to go out there every week and perform at the highest level," Bauman said. "Preparing for that and preparing their bodies for 10 weeks in the season, that's what I want to see out of them. They have the talent – they had the talent last year – but their a year older, a year more mature and we got a lot of pieces around them."
The Tomcats will need to replace honorable mention guard Dominick Knierman, who graduated. However, junior center Christian Good, junior tackle Chris Slaven, junior guard Zak Dillingham and senior left tackle Jarren Daniels are all back.
The strength of the 2023 squad should be the defensive line. Led by Luke Faber, the Tomcats front returns two conference honorable mentions from last year.
Faber, a Reynolds graduate, recorded 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack as a sophomore in 2022. Classmate Chad Morningstar was second on the team with 2.5 sacks, and he registered 39 tackles and 3.5 for loss.
The two will play along side returning sack leader Jaellen Rose, who finished the year with 3.5 sacks. Rose had 35 stops and 7.5 tackles for loss, and senior Jordan Volpe, a Sharon graduate, is coming off a 32-tackle season.
"Bringing four back on the offensive line, bringing all four back on the defensive line is really a great thing for us," Bauman said. "They're buying into the weight program. Some guys that haven't really been lifters took to it this spring, and that showed."
Thiel's back seven is also returning is share of production. Senior defensive back Darnell Jordan and senior linebacker Jared Curcio tied each other for the team lead in tackles with 50 last year. After receiving PAC honorable mention as a defensive back last season, Curcio was moved to linebacker this summer.
Senior Caleb Shuler is back after finishing second in the league with 10 pass breakups. He also intercepted two passes.
Senior Raymond Jackson and junior Justin Logan played all 10 games last season in the secondary as well.
The kicking and punting responsibilities were up in the air during camp. Among the competitors was former Greenville kicker and soccer player Rasce Stefanowicz.
The Tomcats will open play on Saturday in their only home night game. They will host Case Western Reserve, who is coming off a 6-4 season is was voted fifth in the PAC preseason poll.
Bauman said he expects his team to compete in every game this year. He said that's a big difference from last year when they "hoped" to compete in league games.
But camp has come to a close, and the the chance to keep the program moving in the right direction starts this weekend.
"Now with the spring and them buying into what we're trying to do, I'm excited because its a really confident group, and a group that knows that it's not gonna be easy for them and is willing to put in the work," Bauman said. "I think that's something that's really exciting."