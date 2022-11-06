FARRELL – The mistakes piled up for Lakeview football, and by the end, it was just too much to overcome.
Maplewood forced four turnovers and recovered a muffed kickoff in a 33-24 win over Lakeview Friday night in a Class 1A quarterfinal at the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell.
Cameron Pence was 13-for-26 passing for 203 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. The Lakeview quarterback also ran for a team-high 58 yards with a touchdown on 10 carries.
Mitchell Tingley did it all for the Sailors. He caught a game-high five passes for 106 yards with a score, ran for 23 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, kicked a field goal and intercepted a pass.
But the Sailors couldn’t stop the Tigers’ running game. Maplewood’s Ben Giliberto ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns while injured. The Tigers amassed 293 yards of total offense.
The Lakeview mistakes began from the opening kickoff. The Sailors (6-5) couldn’t handle the kick and it was recovered by Elliot Beuchat to give the Tigers their first possession at the Lakeview 29-yard line.
The Tigers drove down the short field and capitalized with a 1-yard QB sneak from AJ Proper. After a punt by the Sailors, the Tigers extended the lead with a 2-yard run by Gilberto.
“We absolutely were our worst enemy,” Lakeview head coach Bill Hickman said. “Like I told everyone else, I think we deviated from our game plan. I don’t think we did the things that got us here to this point.”
However, a 57-yard pass from Pence to Tingley got the Sailors back in rhythm. Pence plowed forward for a 2-yard keeper to cut the Maplewood lead to 14-7. But the Tigers responded with another run-heavy drive that resulted in a Giliberto 1-yard TD run for a 21-7 Maplewood advantage.
The Sailors made it a game in the second quarter. Pence found Tingley on a 7-yard slant route for a score. and Tingley converted a 40-yard field goal to make the score 21-17 Tigers at halftime.
Following a fumble by the Tigers, Lakeview took its only lead of the game when Tingley lined up at quarterback and scrambled for a 13-yard score. But Maplewood regained the lead when Giliberto found running room off the right side and score on a 49-yard run.
Giliberto capped the scoring with his fourth rushing touchdown – this time a 6-yard run – to make it a 33-24 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ defense came through in the fourth quarter, shutting out the Sailors. The Tigers intercepted two passes in the quarter to keep the Sailors from generating any momentum.
“We absolutely did not take them lightly, we just played a sloppy game toward the end. That’s it,” Hickman said. “But hats off to Maplewood. They played a really good football game and I’m proud of them.”
The Sailors will lose eight seniors from the 2022 roster, but the majority of the roster is composed of juniors and sophomores. Hickman said the players will grow from their first playoff appearance since 2014.
“You can quote this, we’ll be a team to reckon with next season,” Hickman said. “These kids will take this into next season. This is their first winning season in a really long time.
“I’ll regroup, get my head right. I’m just emotional for the seniors right now. I’ll coach even harder next year.”
MAPLEWOOD 21 0 12 0 33
LAKEVIEW 7 10 7 0 24
Scoring plays
M — Proper, 1 run (Thomas kick)
M — Giliberto, 2 run (Thomas kick)
L — Pence, 2 run (Tingley kick)
M — Giliberto, 1 run (Thomas kick)
L — Tingley, 7 pass from Pence (Tingley kick)
L — Tingley, 40 field goal
L — Tingley, 13 run (Tingley kick)
M — Giliberto, 49 run (kick failed)
M — Giliberto, 6 run (kick failed)
Team stats
MAPLEWOOD LAKEVIEW
11 First downs 10
250 Rushing yards 90
43 Passing yards 203
4-2-1 Att-comp-int 27-13-4
293 Total yards 293
3-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
10-96 Penalties-yards lost 9-80
Individual stats
Rushing: MAPLEWOOD — Giliberto 35-214, Doubet 7-29, Lazoroshak 1-9, Proper 5-7, Peterson 2-6, Beuchat 1-0, Team 2-(-15); LAKEVIEW — Pence 16-58, Tingley 9-23, Osborne 3-6, L. Klonowski 1-3.
Passing: MAPLEWOOD — Proper 4-2-1-43; LAKEVIEW — Pence 26-13-4-203, Tingley 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: MAPLEWOOD — Peterson 1-31, Butryn 1-12; LAKEVIEW — Tingley 5-106, J. Zacherl 2-29, Skiles 1-27, L. Klonowski 1-19, Osborne 3-15, L. Zacherl 1-7.
