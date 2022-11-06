GREENVILLE – The Thiel football team had one bad quarter, and Geneva College took advantage.
The Golden Tornadoes beat Thiel 57-20 on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Greenville. It was the final home game for the Tomcats, and the fourth straight loss.
Both teams played a scoreless first quarter. But Geneva broke the deadlock with 34 points in the second.
The Tomcats got on the board in with the first drive of the second half, but by then the damage had been done.
"We came out in the second half, they did what we asked them to do on offense. They put the ball in the end zone," Thiel head coach Sam Bauman said. "Defensively, just couldn't quite get it right. We'd get a stop here and there. Just not nearly enough to sustain against an offense that challenges you."
Zech Sanderson was 17-of-36 passing for 273 yards with three touchdown and three interceptions for the Tomcats.
Deon Logan ran for 62 yards on 10 carries. He also caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Donny Pattison had a 53-yard TD reception, and Andre Rodgers caught two passes for 47 yards.
Geneva quarterback Brutus Ogilvie was 4-for-7 passing with 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 57 yards and two scores on six carries.
Gino Mavero was the Golden Tornadoes' leading rusher with 60 yards and two scores on 17 attempts. Kazier Brandt caught a team-high three passes for a game-high 117 yards. Logan Kent added a 68-yard touchdown reception.
The Golden Tornadoes (3-6, 3-4 Presidents' Athletic Conference) got on the board first with a 10-play, 83-yard drive starting in the end of the first quarter. Mavero punched it in from 2 yards out for the first touchdown of the game.
Thiel (1-8, 1-6 PAC) looked to respond and attempted a fourth down from its 41-yard line. The Tomcats failed to convert and the Golden Tornadoes were given a short field. Mavero scored his second rushing TD of the game on a 6-yard run to put Geneva up 14-0.
"In that field position, I don't second guess the chance to try and go for it," Bauman said. "We were pretty good going for it on fourth down statistically coming into this game. I wanted to ride that. I think we went a little bit more this week, but I like being aggressive. That's something that I'm not gonna stop doing."
After a punt by the Tomcats, Ogilvie connected with Brandt over the middle for a 56-yard pass that moved the ball to the Thiel 2-yard line. Ogilvie called his own number and scored from 1 yard out.
Following another Thiel punt, Ogilvie found Kent down the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
Another Tomcats punt followed, and the Golden Tornadoes scored their final touchdown of the first half with a Ogilvie 2-yard run.
The Tomcats got on the board with a 67-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline from Sanderson to Logan. They couldn't keep the momentum, however, and allowed a safety on their next possession.
From that point, the Golden Tornadoes continued to put up points, leading 50-13 by the end of the third quarter.
The Tomcats will close the season against Grove City on Saturday. Thiel has lost the last four to the Wolverines. The last Tomcats win was a 47-41 shootout on Nov. 12, 2016, at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Bauman said the team is still a work in progress. He said he pleased that the Tomcats got a win this season, but they need to learn to string together positive results and ride momentum as they look to turn the corner.
"It was one of those things were a couple things turn around and it's a different ballgame," Bauman said. "But we're not close, right? So we gotta execute at a little bit higher level."
