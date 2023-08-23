A long-time fixture for Wilmington High football returns to the sidelines this year.
Terry Verrelli, once a head coach of the Greyhounds for four decades, returned to take an assistant coaching role.
“The reason I came back is because I needed something to do to be honest with you,” Verrelli said. “Coach (Brandon Phillian) asked me; he needed some help. I thought, ‘That’s perfect.’”
Verrelli retired with a 314-130-3 record, won one PIAA title in 2009 and captured numerous district crowns. Verrelli stepped down as head coach for Wilmington after the 2017 season and his mentee, Phillian, took the reins.
“I don’t think our program could be more fortunate than to get Coach Verrelli back. This is a program Coach Verrelli built over his career,” Phillian said. “I know, for me, when I had the opportunity to step in as the head coach in 2018 it was one of those things that you weren’t coming in to make any kind of big changes. It was keep the program going; keep the momentum rolling. To have Coach Verrelli back with us on a daily basis and working with our players has been amazing. He’s done a terrific job. He brings such a wealth of knowledge to the game of football.”
Verrelli praised Phillian’s coaching.
“Coach Phillian is doing a great job. He studied everything we did when I was there and he’s followed up with it,” Verrelli said. “He’s done a great job at that.”
What does Verrelli want his role to be with the Greyhounds?
“All I want as a role is to help Coach Phillian wherever I’m needed,” he said. “I just want to help out. That’s all. I want to stay in the background to put it that way. No goals in mind. Just do what I’m told.”
Phillian looks to Verrelli as his right-hand man now that he’s back coaching for Wilmington.
“I’ve been fortunate, for the last five years since I’ve been the head coach, to be able to call the plays,” Phillian said. “In doing so, you’ve got to have that person that you just work really closely with who helps you with the offense — that right-hand man so to speak — that you’re working together with, working side by side with and to me that’s Coach Verrelli. Coach Verrelli is the guy who’s not only coaching the backfield, but he’s the guy I’m doing the offense hand in hand with. Whenever we work together; scheme things up, we’re doing it side by side together and it’s just been a wonderful thing for us to do that together.”
Verrelli said since returning to Greyhound Stadium that, “Some things are very familiar,” adding, “It feels good to be back, but it’s been five or six years. The weather hasn’t changed at all and I’m a bit older so it’s hard to take the weather, but I’m enjoying myself.”
What does it mean to Phillian to have Coach Verrelli beside him on the sidelines again for Friday nights?
“On a personal level, it just means the world to me. Coach Verrelli is who gave me my start in coaching. He was my mentor in bringing me up through (the program) and he taught me everything,” Phillian said. “He taught me everything he knew to try and set me up for this opportunity to one day be a head coach. One thing that’s been neat is that since he’s come back, he and I both said that it didn’t take long this summer, it felt like we had never left one another. We picked up so naturally; right where we left off.
“I know it will be the same thing. When we’re together on the sidelines on Friday nights, it’ll be very smooth, very natural. We’re totally in sync with what we’re doing. I know that first Friday night when we’re on the sideline together it will be a special moment and a special memory for both of us.”