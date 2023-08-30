NEW WILMINGTON – No one ever wants to see a player get hurt, but sometimes there’s a silver lining to some circumstances.
Last season, the Westminster football season was thrown off track after veteran starting quarterback Cole Konieczka’s career came to a close due to an injury. The Titans finshed 7-3. However, that opened the door for the young quarterbacks on the roster to get some valuable experience late in the season.
Sophomore Tyler McGowan and junior Billy Levak both saw time in Konieczka’s place. McGowan appeared in three games, completing 57 of 98 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. Levak played once and was 11-for-22 passing for 204 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
McGowan is expected to be the starting quarterback heading into 2023. The southpaws both got significant time during camp, but head coach Scott Benzel said McGowan is ahead.
Westminster ranked in the bottom half of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in passing yards, finishing eighth with 1,647. However, there was some talent at receiver, including Sharon graduate Tylon Eilam, who caught 28 passes for a team-leading 407 yards and three touchdowns.
However, Eilam is gone, and the pass catching responsibilities will fall on a group of underclassmen.
Junior Jalen Washington was second on the team with 368 yards and he caught a team-high five touchdowns last season. Sophomore Jalen Royal-Eiland brought in 28 catches for 218 yards and a score in his rookie campaign.
Fifth-year punter and tight end Dawson Chevy is back after hauling in 21 balls for 207 yards and two scores.
While the receivers have some young talent, the strength of the Titans’ offense will still be in the running game.
The Titans bring back All-PAC honorable mention rusher Ryan Gomes for his fifth season. One of the leaders on offense, Gomes was the only back in the league to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark last season. He finished with 1,024 yards and eight TDs off a league-best 224 carries.
Gomes enters the season eighth all-time in school history in career rushing yards.
“I’ve coached 20 years. He’s one of the most well-rounded backs I’ve ever been around – meaning he can catch the ball, he can block, he can run it,” Benzel said. “He’s like an extension (of the staff) on the field. He’s like a coach. He knows the playbook, I hate saying it, better than I do.”
The will be some questions as to the trenches going into the season.
The offensive line lost three starters that played in double-digit games in 2022.
Junior Dylan Llewellyn started eight games last season, and sophomore Dante Compagni started seven. Nate Wadsworth, a Grove City grad, made three starts at the end of last season. Wilmington graduate Xavier McDonald made one start and could see more time as a junior.
The Westminster defense will have to fill a huge void in the defensive front. With the loss of All-American Brayden Thimons. The top four tacklers – linebackers Nicholas Treloar and Ian Barr and defensive back Bryce Thomas – from last year are gone.
Farrell graduate Bryce Butler was named a preseason All-American by D3football.com ahead of his junior season. He ranked top-10 in Division III in interceptions. He will be joined by fellow junior Kevin Wright, who was limited to four games last season. Wright, a corner, earned all-conference honors in 2021 as the secondary looks to be the strength of the defense.
Sharon graduate Corte Williams is expected to get some more time on the opposite side of Wright. In nine games last season, Williams made 26 stops and broke up a pass.
“Our two corners are very long and very physical,” Benzel said. “I think they’re very good in run (support). I think that’s what makes them a little different. Clearly the can cover, but they’re physical.”
The Titans begin the season with an early challenge. They will travel to Robert E. Thorn Field in Grove City to take on the Wolverines on Saturday.
Benzel said his team has experience in big games, and he doesn’t want to make the first conference game a big deal. But he also wants his team to come out and perform in a tough early-season test.
A win in Week 1 could signal “program growth,” which is how Benzel evaluates the success every season. He wants to see his team make the playoffs and represent the conference.
But that doesn’t mean his squad is overlooking the Wolverines.
“It’s not necessarily about who you play, but when you play them,” Benzel said. “Right now, it’s a unique environment that we’re looking forward to. We want to play good teams when we play in the beginning of the year, because I think it sets the tone to the rest of the season.”