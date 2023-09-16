WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Westminster College football team suffered a 48-3 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) loss to Washington & Jefferson College Saturday afternoon at Cameron Stadium.
W&J pushed its record this season to 3-0. Westminster fell to 1-2.
Sophomore Ty McGowan completed 14-of-24 passes for 113 yards and threw his first interception of the season. He also rushed three times for 30 yards. Graduate student Ryan Gomes ran 11 times for 69 yards. He had a season-long run of 44 yards in the second quarter.
Sophomore Taite Beachy finished with three catches for 42 yards. Graduate student Chevy Dawson had three receptions for 35 yards and sophomore Jalen Royal-Eiland added three catches for 16 yards.
Junior Evan Lewis posted a career-high nine tackles (6 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore Dylan Sleva finished with eight tackles (6 solo). Senior Corte Williams (Sharon High) and junior Matthew Randza had six tackles each.
W&J racked up 517 yards of total offense, finishing with a 255-169 edge in rushing yards and 262-113 advantage in passing yards.
Jacob Pugh threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-23 passing for W&J. He also ran five times for 26 yards. Zach Cernuto had two rushing touchdowns added three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Owen Petrisek ran for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Westminster will travel to Waynesburg University next Saturday. Kickoff at John F. Wiley Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.