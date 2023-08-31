YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Special teams can be the difference maker in a couple of games over the course of a season.
That was the case Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium in downtown Youngstown, Ohio.
The YSU football team defeated Valparaiso, 52-10, and pulled away thanks to a pair of second-half plays by the special teams units.
After forcing a fourth down on Valpo’s first drive of the third quarter, Michael Voitus shot through the middle of the punt team to block the kick. Jaylen Castleberry recovered and scored on a 7-yard return.
Then Preston Zandier recovered a muffed Beacons kick return. That set up the Penguins for a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyshon King.
The added production from special teams helped the Penguins increase their lead from 17-10 at halftime to 38-10 midway through the third quarter.
“Starts with that blocked punt, and then it was that kickoff return fumble recovery, so our coverage teams,” YSU head coach Doug Phillips said. “We had young kickers – never kicked in a college football game.”
YSU (1-0) scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter.
The second half run began with Voitus’ blocked punt and return by Castleberry. Then quarterback Mitch Davidson capped a seven-play, 32-yard drive with a 1-yard run on a keeper. Two minutes later, King scored following the muffed kick.
The final third-quarter score came with 3:40 remaining in the quarter. Following a strip sack and recovery by the Penguins, Da’Shaun Whatley broke a 54-yard run down the right sideline on the first play of the drive to make it a 45-10 Penguin advantage.
“It starts up front with that offensive line. I think our guys understand that with the four guys coming back, but they’re playing new positions,” Phillips said. “Aidan Parker moved to center, David Metzler moved to left guard and we played a redshirt freshman at left tackle (Desmeal Leigh), so I’m anxious to see how he did.”
Thursday marked the first time the Penguins scored 50 or more points since a 59-14 win over Western Illinois on Oct. 26.
King got the Penguins on the board with a 62-yard touchdown run up the middle in the first quarter.
Valparaiso responded with a 33-yard field goal from Patrick Olivia two minutes into the second quarter. C.J. Charleston increased the Penguins’ lead to 14-3 on a 17-yard screen pass from Mitch Davidson with 8:50 to play in the second. A 30-yard field goal by Andrew Lastovka made it 17-3 seven minutes later. However, a deep pass set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Ryan Mann with 31 seconds left in the half.
In the fourth quarter, Beau Brungard replaced Davidson. He took the Penguins down the field and scored on a 5-yard sprint to the right side with 8:42 to play.
King finished with 111 yards rushing and two scores on 11 carries. Whatley had 59 yards and a score on five carries, and redshirt freshman Cephus Harris III recorded 57 yards on seven attempts.
Davidson threw for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-19 passing, and Brungard completed 5 of 7 passes for 39 yards.
Bryce Oliver caught five balls from Davidson for 65 yards, and Charleston hauled in four balls for 47 yards and a TD.
It was also a strong day for the defense. The Penguins held the Beacons (0-1) to 195 yards of total offense on 56 plays. The Beacons were also held to 40 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
YSU also forced three fumbles and had six tackles for loss, with linebacker Alex Howard leading the way with three stops behind the line. The Penguins also had five sacks.
Mann was the leading rusher for the Beacons with 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.
Mikey Appel completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards. Solomon Davis had 56 yards receiving for Valpo on four receptions, and Brandon Jimenez caught four passes for 52 yards.
“The D-line and linebackers, I think they do a great job,” Phillips said. “We knew. The expectations are even higher for those guys. It’s an expectation that we gotta be able to stop the run, and when you stop the run, you gotta take away what they’re gonna do next – it’s gonna be double moves and getting the ball downfield.”
There were also areas that needed to be cleaned up for YSU.
YSU committed eight penalties for 91 yards. That included a targeting penalty on starting safety Jordan Trowers, disqualifying him for the second half Thursday and the first half at Ohio State on Sept. 9.
“For us, I’m thinking about tomorrow and how improve upon the mistakes we’ve made today, how we can become a better team on Sunday,” Phillips said. “The month of September, that’s what we’re trying to figure out. We’re trying to figure out who we are, what we can do.”