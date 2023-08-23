The Herald is publishing five area college football previews before the start of the season. The first was Youngstown State University, the newest addition to The Herald's coverage area. Thiel and Slippery Rock University will be published separately on later dates, and Grove City College and Westminster will run together before the Sept. 2 opener.
The Youngstown State football program ended the 2022 season in the middle of the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings. It was a step in the right direction in the second full season under head coach Doug Phillips.
YSU finished with a 3-7 record (2-6) in 2021, but that improved to 7-4 (5-3) last fall. The conference record was good enough for a three-way tie for third place with North Dakota and Northern Iowa.
Now the Penguins enter 2023 looking to jump from middle of the pack to a conference contender.
The Penguins have some consistency under center. Mitch Davidson returns for his final season after playing in 11 games last season.
Davidson took over for Demeatric Crenshaw in the second half of a 27-14 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State in the Fargo Dome. Davidson completed 119 of 201 passes (59.1 percent) for 1,613 yards 12 touchdowns and one interception.
An mixed group young and experienced receivers will help balance the offense.
The corps is lead by last season's leading pass catcher, senior Bryce Oliver. The 6-4, 180-pound target caught 59 passes for 821 yards and 10 TDs last season. He will be joined by sophomore Max Tomczak – the son of former Pittsburgh Steeler and Cleveland Brown Mike Tomczak – who caught 26 balls for 430 yards and two scores.
Junior Latrell Fordham (18-165) and sophomore Brandon Alexander (8-127) will also see time at receiver. Senior Jake Benio will play tight end after see time in nine games last year, including eight starts.
The offensive line also returns four that started 10 or more games last season. Senior Ryan Johnson and juniors David Metzler, Aidan Parker and Jaison Williams will retain their spots after blocking for the third best offense in the MVFC (399 yards per game of total offense) and allowed the second fewest sacks (19).
"(Davidson) knows he has some great wide receivers," Phillips said. "His offensive line, it starts with protection. There, you see the confidence he exudes. I'm excited to see what Mitch can do having all the prep work going into this season that maybe he hasn't gotten before running as a two or three."
There will be more pressure on Davidson's shoulders this fall compared to last year. YSU will need to replace Jaleel McLaughlin, the NCAA's all-time leading rusher. McLaughlin compiled 8,161 yards and 79 touchdowns in college. He totaled over 4,000 yards while playing for Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, and he amassed 3,424 yards and 30 touchdowns in his three season as a Penguin.
Dra Rushton will get see an increased role after running for 329 yards and two scores in 10 games last year. Fellow senior Tyshon King will see time in the backfield as well.
There is a group of young running backs behind Ruston and King that could see their first real college action.
The underclassmen are led by sophomore Dante Walker, redshirt freshman Cephus Harris III and freshman Kayden Davis, a 247 Sports three-star signee from Alliance, Ohio.
"They're replacing an All-American who's on the Denver Broncos right now," Phillips said. "I do feel that our depth at running back is the best it's ever been."
Senior defensive end Dylan Wudke returns after posting a second team All-MVFC season a year ago. Wudke led the Penguins with 12 tackles for loss and five sacks, good enough for a top-10 ranking in the league in both categories.
Junior Chris Fitzgerald will also return along the defensive line that will see a deep set of rotations to keep everyone fresh.
"We lost one D-lineman. We played 11 guys last year, we lost one, James Jackson," Phillips said. "We have 11, 12 guys now who are fighting to get back on the field.
"In this league, you better have strength in numbers and you better be big and strong up front."
A pair of safeties will lead the secondary. Junior Jordan Trowers and senior Quincy Lenton both return after tying with each other for the team lead in tackles last season (51). Junior Troy Jakubec is back at corner after finishing tied for seventh in the MVFC in passes defended (two interceptions and six pass breakups).
Senior linebacker Greg Benton Jr. returns following a 37 tackle season. Fellow junior Alex Howard will join Benton on the second level. Howard registered 34 tackles in 10 games, including three starts, in 2022.
The Penguins will open play on Aug. 31 with Valpariso before driving down to Columbus to face Ohio State. Then they host Robert Morris before beginning league play at Northern Iowa.
YSU received votes but was unranked in the STATS Top 25 and the Coaches polls.
MVFC football is tough, and it's expected to be again in 2023. The league saw four teams ranked in the STATS Top 25 poll (No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 17 North Dakota and No. 23 Northern Iowa). It was the 50th time in MVFC history that two league teams occupied the top three spots.
"A lot of kids have played a lot of football here, so we gotta take that next step," Phillips said. "The league we play in ... we play in the best league in the country. I know we have the talent. It's gonna come down to that consistency and discipline."