GREENVILLE – For the first time in nearly a decade and a half, the Greenville football team has a new man leading the program.
Michael Menold, a 1991 graduate, is entering his first year as the head coach of the Trojans. He’s taking over his alma mater after Brian Herrick stepped down this offseason.
Herrick spent 16 seasons as the Trojans head coach, amassing a 100-77 record. Menold was right by Herrick’s side for the last 15 season.
“The idea this year is to compete,” Mendold said. “The kids have competed all summer. We’ve had an excellent summer, and I can’t wait to get started. It’s been a lot of fun. The coaches I work with are great and the kids have been awesome.”
The 2023 season will be a fresh start for the Trojans. After posting a 7-4 record in 2021, Greenville had roughly 20 juniors and seniors returning for the 2022 campaign. However, the Trojans were slow out of the gate.
They dropped their first six games of the season before beating Iroquois 50-0. After losses to Hickory and Sharon, the Trojans beat Harbor Creek 21-7 to end the season.
Since taking over, Menold has seen the rising seniors step up into leadership roles. That helped form a foundation for the Trojans heading into the summer.
“We’ve had really good turnout throughout the summer, consistent numbers,” Menold said. “As a staff we’ve been pleased with the effort they’ve put in, in the weight room and here on the field.”
Menold said the strength of his first team will be in the trenches. The Trojans will have five seniors along the line, if the tight end Jack Strausser is included. The senior big men include Logan Leskovac, Bennett Hayne, Tucker Musser and Joey Peterson. The final O-line spot was up for grabs over the course of camp.
“For us, that’s where it’s gonna start, up front” Menold said. “I look for those kids to lead us.”
Nick Solderich will return for his junior campaign under center. He completed 66-of-137 attempts last season for 683 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. Solderich was also third on the team in rushing, amassing 281 yards and two scores on 64 carries.
Senior Malachi Hyde returns after leading the Trojans running attack last season. He compiled 618 yards rushing and a team-high six touchdowns on 134 attempts last season.
Greenville will be without its top pass catchers in Jase Herrick and Braydon Porter, who graduated. However, the Trojans could see the offensive production scattered to multiple players early on, with Noah Philson acting as the primary option on the outside.
They will still focus on establishing the run, but Menold said he will also look to open the passing game a little this season.
“We want to be varied and want to take advantage of what the other teams are giving us,” the Greenville coach said.
The seniors along the offensive line will also make up the defensive front.
Philson will lead the secondary for is senior season as the field safety. Solderich will be relied on as the primary corner.
Senior Malachi Hyde played defensive end last season. Menold said he will go back to his natural position at linebacker. Strausser will also return man the outside linebacker spot alongside Teage Calvin.
The Trojans will need to replace the Stefanowicz’s – Rasce and Bryce. Rasce Stefanowicz was the kicker while Bryce punted.
An open competition was held during the summer between Megan Wood from the girls soccer team, Hunter Cox and Joey Kisik. Solderich will handle the punting responsibilities, and Strausser will be the long snapper.
Menold wants to see the kids to have a competitive spirit this season. He said that mindset will help them in the fourth quarter come the fall, but he also said it needs to be a daily mentality.
“Win the day and just kinda take it one step at a time,” Menold said. “If we’re doing that, I certainly think that leads to positive outcomes on the field, but more importantly, It’s gonna lead to positive outcomes in their daily life as they go on to be adults.
GREENVILLE SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – at Hubbard; Sept. 1 – Wilmington; 9 – Slippery Rock; 15 – at Farrell; 22 – Sharpsville; 29 – at Grove City; Oct. 5 – at Iroquois; 13 – Hickory; 20 – at Sharon; 27 – Harbor Creek.
