Grove City head coach Sam Mowrey is cherishing every moment this year.
With his football team fresh off back-to-back District 10 championship victories over rival Slippery Rock, the Eagles — with nine starters back on both sides of the ball — appear primed for a potential three peat.
“It’s really easy to get caught up looking ahead and I don’t know how many people have approached me over the offseason about expectations and how excited we are is about the upcoming season,” said Mowrey, who has compiled a 67-35 record and three D-10 crowns in nine years at Grove City. For myself and the rest of the coaching staff, it’s kind of bittersweet. We’re always excited to coach and have a positive impact on the kids that come through our program.
“So we are excited to get the opportunity to coach these kids, but it’s bittersweet because this is a special senior class and this is the last year we get to coach them. We’re trying to not look ahead, because we don’t want to wish time away.”
Mowrey and his coaching staff are constantly reminding their players what went down in 2021 and 2022 has no bearing on what transpires in 2023.
“You’ve heard me say it a thousand times we’re focused on our vision not our circumstance,” Mowrey said. “We have never brought up winning a three-peat District 10 championship. We’re coaching attitude, effort, competition, sacrifice, how you treat people and building relationships.
That’s what we’re focusing on on a daily basis. The kids understand that message and that’s how they talk to each other and how they approach each day. They’ve done a great job with that.”
After putting up 27.2 points and 298.1 yards (133.3 rushing, 164.8 passing) per game in 2022, Grove City has playmakers all over the field, and it seems primed to be even better offensively this fall.
“They have to be unselfish and they understand that,” Mowrey said. “Football is a team game. If one person is making a play, it’s probably because someone else is doing their job and taking pressure off them. You have to understand you may not get 10 passes thrown your way or carry the ball 20 times, but you have to understand other teams respect you and will dictate their coverage because of that.”
Senior Hunter Hohman – who completed 61.1 percent of his passes (143-of- 234) for 2,085 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for another 571 yards and 14 scores as a junior – enters his third season under center. With 4,227 yards passing for his career, he trails Kam Patterson (5,886) and Brady Callahan (4,783) in Grove City history.
“It’s important to have individual goals, but it’s equally important to understand those goals go behind team goals,” Mowrey said. “I’m going to tear up here talking about Hunter. He’s such a special kid. The last thing he thinks about is himself. He’ll do anything for those guys out there and it just so happens he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state in my opinion.
“He’s one of the toughest kids you’ll ever come across, but you’d never know it talking to him or watching him in the hallway at school. He’s just so humble and hard working.”
Grove City returns a high flying trio of receivers in seniors Joey Hathaway and Gavin Lutz and sophomore Nathan Greer, while juniors Lucas McCreadie and Ta’rel Richardson-Heasley are expected to provide depth.
As a group, Greer, Hathaway and Lutz have accumulated 229 receptions for 3,197 yards and 27 touchdowns. Lutz needs 64 catches to pass his older brother and current Duquesne University tight end Logan at the top of Grove City career receptions list.
Mowrey and Co. will rely on seniors Dom Garzarelli and Bode Stevenson and sophomore Jaxyn Wilson to replace Anthony Nemec – who rushed for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns on 220 carries – at running back.
“Dom and Bode both are tough kids and they run the ball hard,” Mowrey said. “We’ll be asking them to do different things in our offense. I think they’ll be up for the challenge. They’ve had to take a backseat to other running backs like Curtis (Hovis) and (Anthony) Nemec, but they’ve stuck with it and this year, it’s their turn to be leaders.
“Jaxyn is a young kid who we think has a ton of potential and he could develop to give us some depth.”
Junior Clayton Martin returns at tight end after starting the second half of the 2022 for an injured Hayden McCreadie, while classmate Ian McCreary should also see time.
One year after having very little experience on its offensive line, Grove City enters the season with a wealth of talent and experience up front with seniors Kyle Enscoe, Adan Navarro and Marcello Trezona joining junior Jack Wolfe as returning starters. The fifth spot will likely come from seniors Colin Jackson and Shawn Young or sophomores Delathian Boanes and Logan Dice.
Mowrey expects to see a healthy rotation of the same names along the defensive line.
At linebacker, Hohman is back at outside linebacker after earning all-state honors as a junior and will be joined by Martin, Stevenson, McCreary and Ryan Faler.
Greer and Lutz – all-state selections in 2022 – will join Hathaway in the secondary for defensive coordinator Brad Trezona, while McCreadie, Richardson-Heasley and Wilson will be counted on to spell the starters.
“Our goal is to never give up a point,” Mowrey said. “Coach Trezona is always preaching that to the kids. Every time we step on the field, we have to have that mentality. He’s done a great job of instilling that in our kids. Our goal is to not give up points and create turnovers.”
Notes: Senior Jacob Stucchio is back and should handle placekicking duties for Grove City, while Hohman is back as the Eagles’ punter. … Mowrey will be assisted by Brad Trezona, Todd Warner, Jason Hohman, Adam Jury, Lance Craig, Wesley Phipps, Dwayne Lettie, Judd Allan, Jordan Patterson, Joey Kosick, Zack Martin, Greg Mulato, Wade Patterson, James Gamble, Jacob Reddick and A.J. Miller
GROVE CITY SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Avonworth; Sept. 1 – at Northwestern; 8 – at Farrell; 15 – Sharon; 22 – at Slippery Rock; 29 – Greenville; Oct. 6 – at Hickory; 14 – Sharpsville; 20 – Wilmington.
