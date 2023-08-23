Times are a changing at Lakeview.
Welcoming back 16 starters from a year ago, the Sailors – who secured the program's first winning season since 2015 – are looking to produce back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since they accomplished the feat four straight times between 2012-15 under then head coach Dan York.
"We want to stay grounded and we want our play to be the way people perceive us," sixth-year head coach Bill Hickman (15-33) said. "I don't want to say we're going to be good when there's teams like Reynolds out there. Until they get knocked off, they're still the king in my book. I'll never promise a championship or anything like that, but what I strive for is a championship effort from every person on this football team ... coaches included. We feel if we do that good things will happen for this program.
"We've taken steps every year I've been here, and this year, we want to take a leap (forward). We have the skill to do it, but they have to do it under the lights on Friday nights. We should have 40-plus kids on the roster and their enthusiasm is real high. I like the vibe in the air in Sailor Nation and I'm really excited for this year."
Since inheriting a program that went a combined 1-18 over a two-year period, Hickman and his staff have steadily been working on changing the culture in the twin cities of Sandy Lake and Stoneboro from the ground up.
"Our expectation going into the season is to get better individually and as a team," Hickman said. "This coaching staff and these kids have been working hard to change the culture here at Lakeview, and this year, we are hoping to see the fruits of that labor. This senior class has won at the pee wee level, the midget level and in junior high. Now, we get to see what their commitment and dedication brings for their senior year."
In 2023, Hickman and Co. face a wide open Region 1 with hopes of bring a trophy home for the first time in a decade.
"Make no mistake it is wide open this year," Hickman said. "I don't underestimate nobody. It's going to come down to who's prepared, but it's definitely going to go down to the wire. I don't want to focus on all that too much.
"I want to focus on the things we can control. We can control how conditioned we are. We can control our intensity and how aggressive we are. If we do all that good stuff, good things will happen to us."
Senior all-state selection Mitchell Tingley will anchor Lakeview's title hopes from his running back and linebacker positions. As a junior, Tingley led the Sailors with 1,519 all-purpose yards (1,250 rushing, 258 receiving, 11 yards passing) and 12 touchdowns, while posting 119 tackles, five interceptions and a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.
As the Sailors' placekicker, Tingley converted 5-of-7 field goals and 33-of-38 extra points for a team-high 120 points.
"Mitchell is a great young man," Hickman said. "He lets his play dictate. You rarely hear two words out of him, but this year, he's stepping up into a leadership role and mentoring the younger running backs.
"I think he's a triple threat. He's one of the best kickers in District 10, in my opinion, and him as a running back speaks for itself. He gives 110 percent and never takes a play off. He'll run until his legs fall off."
Tingley welcomes back his running mate in senior Danick Hinkson – who had 382 yards and seven touchdowns on 68 carries and seven catches for another 229 yards – before missing part of the season with a leg injury.
"Before Danick got hurt last year, he and Mitchell were a great tandem," Hickman said. "Danick is a 200-meter champion, so you know he's a fast kid. His field vision has only gotten better."
Punishing fullbacks Luke Klonowski and Aiden Osborne are back for their senior seasons after combining for 231 yards on 51 totes last fall.
"Aiden is a man," Hickman said. "He'd rather run people over. I know when he gets his touches he'll make good on them. Luke has gotten bigger and stronger. He's another one who is going to do good things."
Even with Tingley on the roster, the strength of the Sailor lineup comes in the trenches with four starters returning (seniors Kyle DeVinney and Garrett Mentch and juniors Garet Guthrie and Will Guy), while juniors Tanner Vincent and Brycen Heckman are vying for the open spot.
"Bringing back O-line coach Mike Grimm last year made a massive difference in our teams as a whole," Hickman said. "The line is better than it's been since (Grimm's) days under Dan York. Like I always say, the O-line is the key to our Mercedes. We don't go anywhere without it. The strides the line took last year was astonishing and we are excited to see what the will accomplish in Year 2 (under Grimm)."
Last year's Week 1 starter at quarterback – Leyton Zacherl – will steer the ship for Lakeview as a junior.
"A lot of people don't know this, Leyton has two varsity wins under his belt from when he was a freshman," Hickman said. "We wanted to change things up when Gavin Murdock was here against Mercyhurst Prep and Franklin. We put Gavin at tailback and Leyton under center. He wasn't required to throw much, but he still got my game ball for executing and making the right reads.
"Don't let his size fool you. As a cornerback, he'll come up and hit you. He has nice velocity in his arm."
When Lakeview does need to pass, Zacherl will have senior Clarence Barber and junior Blake Skiles as his primary targets at receiver, while Hinkson will also see time on the outside.
"Blake grew three or four inches over the offseason and was on the District 10 relay team, so he's fast and he's extremely shifty," Hickman said. "Clarence is versatile and we can put him at a number of different positions."
With nine defensive starters returning, the Sailors figure to be better than it was a season ago. In 2022, Lakeview allowed 21.5 points and 274.7 yards per game, while forcing 26 turnovers (18 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries).
Gavin Krupa (65 tackles) and Klonowski (four sacks and 12 tackles for loss) join Tingley at linebacker, while Preston McCloskey and Brady Nagel will serve as the primary backups.
Up front, DeVinney will anchor the defensive line with Guthrie (3.5 sacks) and Osborne (54 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss) flanking him. Lakeview returns three starters in its secondary with Zacherl and Skiles at cornerback and Hinkson at safety.
"I just want these guys to be disciplined and follow their assignments," Hickman said. "Whatever set we're in in practice, I want you perfecting whatever it is you're doing. If you do that good things will happen."
------
LAKEVIEW SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 - Seneca; Sept. 1 - at Saegertown; 9 - at Kennedy Catholic; 15 - Maplewood; 22 - at Eisenhower; 28 - Cochranton; Oct. 6 - at Cambridge Springs; 13 - Mercer; 20 - Reynolds; 27 - at Franklin.
