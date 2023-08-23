Mercer High School Football may have a smaller team, with just 27 players on the roster, but that won’t stop the team from having high hopes for the season.
“I’m excited, we’re down in numbers this year but we got a great group,” head coach Jeff Lockard said. “It’s been all positive from lifting, to early camp, to now.”
The Mustangs saw their first winning season in 10 years in 2022, and the first under Lockard.
With a handful of players returning, the Mustangs hope to keep the momentum forward.
One of the biggest question marks going into the season is at quarterback. With last year’s starter heading out, there is competition between players for the position.
Sophomre Rider Chappini and Tristan McCracken battle for the starting job in camp.
The strength of the team is in their rushing game. Seniors Carter Addison and Daemyin Mattocks lead the way.
“I got goals to make the playoffs first,” Mattocks said. “I also have personal goals, I want to go over 1,000 yards for the first time.”
Addison has a different set of goals for his third season as a starter.
“Every team wants to bring a championship and we’re not different,” Addison said. “I also am looking to play at the next level, college football is the goal.”
While they may not pass the ball as much as other teams this season, they will still feature a couple of speedy receivers in Tyler Glaister and Jahiem King among others.
The offense line will have a few position battles heading into Week 1, but one certainty is the center, senior Seth Sturgin. Sturgeon is one of the few four-year starters for Mercer.
“I’ve been giving my everything every year,” Sturgin said. “I got to be the one to make things happen.”
Other guys looking for a spot on the line are Derrick King, Jason Parkinson, Drake McFeely and Tyeler Bidlack.
Arguably the biggest positional move in the offseason has been with Caden Guiler, who had been one of the starting tackles for the last two seasons. Now Guiler will get the chance to show off his athleticism by shifting to tight end.
The move will add more size to an offense that is looking to run the ball on every down, effectively adding what will feel like a sixth offensive lineman at all times.
“I’m just looking forward to an opportunity to make more big plays,” Guiler said. “We are trying to get back to the playoffs and maybe win some this time so I’m looking to contribute to that.”
With any small roster, the defense will feature similar players to the offense. A lot of athletes will be two-way players.
The linebackers will be no exception. Addison and Guiler will both be making two way starts on the team. Parker Puskar and Parker Chase also expected to see playing time at linebacker while being the backup running backs.
“It’s an honor to be a two way kind of guy,” Guiler said. “I hope to be a big time contributor to this team on both sides of the ball.”
The secondary remains very similar to last season. Glaister and King will look to make an impact along with Mattocks.
“I think we have one of the best defenses around,” Mattocks said. “My personal goal is six picks this year, but as a defense, I want us to hold teams to less than 15 points a game.”
Much like its offense, the Mercer defense will look to control the game on the ground. With Sturgin, Bidlack and Parkinson leading the defensive front, the Mustangs hope to push back against opposing offenses.
Lockard knows the division will be a tough one, but he is excited to lead his team back to a second straight winning season.
“It’ll be fun to watch high school football this year,” Lockard said. “I know that much for sure, it’ll be a tough year, but it’ll be a fun year for a football fan.”
MERCER SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Iroquois; Sept. 1 – at Reynolds; 9 – at Wilmington; 15 – Saegertown; 22 – at Cochranton; 29 – Maplewood; Oct. 7 – at Kennedy Catholic; 13 – at Lakeview; 20 – Cambridge Springs; 27 – Mercyhurst Prep.
