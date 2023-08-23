To make an appearance in the District 10 championship game for the third straight season, Slippery Rock will have to do so with an almost entirely new lineup.
“I think that’s every year,” said veteran Slippery Rock coach Larry Wendereusz, who is 35-37 in seven seasons leading the Rockets. “Whenever you talk to any coach in any sport, it’s going to be different year in and year out. Is it different when you have a three-year starting quarterback and you lose him? Sure. I’m sure if you go somewhere and they had a three-year starting center, I’m sure they’ll tell you things will look different. We had a lot of kids that left that had a lot of experience, so yeah, it’s going to look different.
“But, I’m really excited to see what our guys can do and all the work they’ve put in show on Friday nights. I’m excited to see that.”
The offseason departures hit the Rockets especially hard on the offensive side of the ball with the losses of their leading rusher (Maddox Allen), passer (William Mokel) and receiver (John Sabo).
Returning players this fall accounted for just 13 percent the 4,034 yards Slippery Rock accumulated in 2022. With 12 yards on two carries, senior Cooper Alleman is the Rockets’ top returning rusher, while Eli Anderson completed 2-of-2 passes for 27 yards as a junior and classmate Sam Schwartz is the top returning pass catcher with 34 grabs for 414 yards and pair of scores.
“The great thing about football is I’m not going out to recruit some kid to fit my program and my scheme,” Wendereusz said. “I have to fit my program and my scheme to our players. Some people are going to say we’re fairly similar. Defensively, we’re still messing around with some things. Offensively, we’re messing with some things to see if our thoughts come to fruition when we put the pads on. I’m not trying to keep things a secret. It’s just when we put the pads on and if we see that didn’t work, we have to go back to doing this.”
With such an inexperienced group, Wendereusz and his coaching staff aren’t looking at the big picture, choosing to focus on getting better one step at a time.
“I tell our kids I can’t get to Step 10 until I can handle Step 1,” Wendereusz said. “A lot of the time, we think steps just go, but think about it when you’re carrying weights. That first step is easy. The second step gets a little harder and that third step gets a little harder. To (continue climbing the steps), you have to get better and better and stronger and stronger.
“The analogy we use here is we’re not going to win a D-10 championship in Week 0. Not gonna do it. We have to get better, so we can be better when playoff time comes so we can make a run at that stuff.”
The Rockets will rely heavily on returning senior starters Mathew Cratty and Blaise Mullen on the offensive line, with key reserve Austin McFarland becoming a full-time starter in 2023. Senior Ian Fair and sophomore Jacob Reich are also in line to make starts on the line.
“I agree we only have two starters back from last year, but Austin McFarland was the replacement any time a starter went down,” Wendereusz said. “Ian Fair probably should’ve gotten some time backing up but didn’t. Now, he’s got an opportunity to go to work. Jacob Reich is a young man that saw some time last year, so he’s not a green sophomore. We’ve got a bunch of holes to fill, but (the Rocket assistant coaches) busted their butts in the offseason making sure they got it.”
Anderson – who won a pair of starts as a sophomore replacing an injured Mokel – will be the full-time starter at quarterback as a senior. As a sophomore, Anderson threw a school record five touchdowns in the Rockets’ lopsided win over Girard.
“Eli Anderson is a pretty good quarterback,” Wendereusz said. “Unfortunately, he got hurt last year, so he lost some time. You could see his elusiveness when he was playing receiver for those couple games. He made some pretty good catches and then you put him on the 4x4 state runner-up track team. That kid can run.”
Schwartz returns to lead a young receiving corps of junior Cooper Glass and sophomores Zac Frederick and Doug Popovec.
“Sam is a kid that’s played at receiver for us for the past two years beside John (Sabo),” Wendereusz said. “Now, it’s time to go be that guy.
“(Glass, Frederick and Popovec) are all young kids and are doing a great job of filling the shoes (of the players who have left).”
Slippery Rock will have a trio of new starters at running back in seniors Rico Esquivel and Dominic Zandi and junior Aiden Corace.
“Those are three guys who can run and who can scoot,” Wendereusz said. “If they understand the system, we’re going to be in a fine spot moving forward.”
Defensively, the defensive line will see Trey McDowell joining the five expected offensive linemen in a rotation, while Corace returns to his linebacker spot and will mentor Alleman, sophomore Bryce Covert and freshman Parker Wilhide.
Anderson, Esquivel, Popovec, Schwartz and Zandi will all see time in the secondary for Wendereusz and the Rockets this fall.
“When you look at our roster, we’ve got a decent amount of seniors, but we’re very light in the junior class, so we’re going to be expecting a bunch of young kids to step up and fill shoes,” he said. “That’s where you have to do a lot of teaching with the young kids in the offseason. We’ve got a bunch of young kids that we’re hoping will be ready to step up by Week 2 or Week 3.”
Notes: Wendereusz will be assisted by Michael Buchert, Tad Campagna, Eli Christy, Cam Neal, John Sabo, Sr., Russ Sarver, Chris Saunders, Gabe Schwartz, Don Smith and Mike Wendereusz.
SLIPPERY ROCK SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Gen. McLane; Sept. 1 – at Mercyhurst Prep; 9 – at Greenville; 15 – at Sharpsville; 22 – Grove City; 29 – Hickory; Oct. 6 – at Sharon; 13 – at Wilmington; 21 – Farrell.
