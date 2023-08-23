Josh Mull (59-49) has guided the Raiders to three straight District 10 titles, but attempting a four-peat will be challenging.
The school’s all-time leading rusher, Jalen Wagner, graduated along with starting quarterback Brayden McCloskey and top receiver Haydin McLaughlin.
Wagner, who ran for 2,814 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, rushed for 5,344 career yards and 72 TDs over his career. He broke the 35-year old school rushing record set by Ron Park. McCloskey threw for 1,747 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 and rushed for 366 yards and eight scores, while McLaughlin hauled in 25 catches for 867 yards and 11 TDs.
Reynolds routed Maplewood (44-6) in last year’s District 10 semifinals and beat Eisenhower (28-14) for the championship. The Raiders lost to Port Allegany (42-8) in the PIAA quarterfinals to finish with an 11-2 record.
“Practice is going as well as can be expected,” Mull said. “It’s nice getting out and getting going. We have a lot of learning to do and are getting in the best shape we possibly can.”
Several players are competing for the position of starting quarterback.
“Gavin Alabran, Kevyn Malgieri, Xavier Zachrich and Connor Belback are competing for the position,” Mull said. “The first week we had no quarterback at practice and had skill sessions. Kevyn starts at wideout and he’s another option. We still have to find out where everyone fits into the puzzle.”
The backfield will consist of Travis Blackburn, Gabriel Minjarez, Zachrich and Parker Nay.
“We have three sophomores and one senior (Blackburn) back there,” Mull said. “We graduated a lot of talent. I think they’ll do a good job. Minjarez has good vision and good speed and sees the field well and makes nice cuts.”
Malgieri, Alabran, John McCurdy, Giovanni Guerino, Jacob Blackburn and Jacob Rust will be the Raiders’ top receiving targets. Blackburn had 13 catches for 201 yards and one touchdown last year.
“Malgieri is a three-year starter and returns, Alabran could fit in there, and we want McCurdy to step up and help out there as a senior,” Mull said. “The others are sophomores and could see some playing time there.”
Reynolds returns two starters on the offensive line.
“Kolton Wilkinson will be a four-year starter at center and Casey Resek is back at right tackle,” Mull said. “The rest of the offensive line is looking like a battle between a junior and a bunch of sophomores. We are very young this year and need our sophomores to work well together.
“Maddox Snyder and Rocky Floch are guards and Juelles Boyce is in the mix. Jack Nugent is a freshman and showing a lot of potential in practice.”
Wilkinson is the only returning player on the defensive line.
“Kolton is back but we decided to move him to linebacker,” Mull said. “Floch and Snyder are ends along with Colton Tupper. Inside, we are looking at Resek, Nugent, Boyce, and Cooper Bonadio may get in there too. We have a lot of battles going on at that spot.”
Wilkinson is at linebacker and Zachrich and Jacob Blackburn are also battling for playing time.
“We are going to have a little bit of a different look this year,” Mull said. “We’ve run the 4-3 the past several years. This year will be more of a 4-2-5 with a rover and pulling the extra safety.
“We moved Wilkinson back and Travis Blackburn is at the rover position. He’ll play outside with Minjarez. Nay will be one of the corners and Malgieri will either be at safety or corner.”
Marshall Novak should return to handle the kicking duties.
“He plays soccer for Greenville (co-op) and he’s also in the band and football – doing three activities in the fall is tough, so hopefully he’ll be back. Zachrich also did some kicking for us before Novak joined the team last year. Zachrich and Alabran are battling to be the punter.”
Mull sees Lakeview, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood as the favorites in Region 1, but expects every game to be tough.
“It’s always been fairly competitive,” Mull said. “Last year we knew we were loaded for bear, but we’ve graduated a lot of talent. Lakeview is bringing back a lot of returning lettermen, and the same with Maplewood and Cambridge Springs. I think you have to go through those teams.
“But Jeff (Lockard) at Mercer does a great job, and there’s a new coach at Kennedy and that’s exciting for their program. Small-school football is really challenging. We are all seeing the same trend. We have 27 players and Jeff said they are in their mid-20s or 30s.
“It should be a fun year. Hopefully it’ll be exciting with some close games. You can’t count anybody out. That’s great for the region and great for Mercer County.”
Mull’s assistant coaches are Matt Dietrich (OC), Jordan Fortuna (OL/DL), Aidan Mull (WR/LB) and Will Zachrich (RB/DB).
REYNOLDS SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 – at Union City; Sept. 1 – Mercer; Sept. 7 – at Sharpsville; 15 – Cambridge Springs; 23 – at Maplewood; 29 – Kennedy Catholic; Oct. 6 – at Cochranton; 13 – Saegertown; 20 – at Lakeview; 27 – North East.
