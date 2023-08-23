The Sharon High Tigers made a strong postseason run last season and look to make another in 2023. But they will have to do so after graduating their starting quarterback and two leading rushers.
Mikey Rodriques, who passed for 884 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 770 yards and 17 scores, has graduated along with Jayveerh White, who compiled 1,335 yards on the ground with eight TDs.
Jason McElhaney (59-47) led his Tigers to a 6-5 record last year. Sharon beat Ft. LeBoeuf (28-21) in the District 10 quarterfinals before dropping a tough 22-21 decision to eventual D-10 champ Grove City in the semifinals.
“It feels good to be back,” McElhaney said. “We’ve had some good days to get camp started. It’s nice to get that paperwork and physicals done and get in the groove. The numbers are good and we’re excited to get back to work.”
Mister Ham or Ethan Engelmore will get the start at quarterback this year.
“We’re still undecided on which direction we will go,” McElhaney said. “Ethan was our backup last year. We’ll see how it shakes out. It’s so hard to determine who will be your guy. Both are competing hard and we’ll see once we get through our scrimmage with New Castle.”
The backfield will be composed of Cortez Nixon, Labron Wilder and Isaac Friday. Nixon rushed for 295 yards and four touchdowns last season while Friday ran or 199 yards and five scores.
“We anticipate those three guys to kind of carry that load,” McElhaney said. “Cortez is the veteran of that group. He’s seen a lot of carries over the past two years. Labron and Isaac will do a nice job for us too. We anticipate rotating those three backs and staying fresh.”
Sharon has depth at receiver with Lamont Austin, CC Harrison, Bishop Root, Angelo Fromm, Karemez Norris, Ra’Keem Hughes and Bryson Roberson.
Austin led the team last year with 284 receiving yards and two touchdowns while Root compiled 205 yards and two scores.
“I’m pretty excited about this group,” McElhaney said. “CC is cleared to play after being injured last year, Bishop had a really good freshman season, and the guys behind them will play a lot. There’s really no falling off with that group. Bryson will be at tight end and he did a nice job last year. He’s a really good blocker and can catch the ball.”
Sharon has three of its five starters back on the offensive line with Brodie Miller, Ondreaus Norris and Shawn Bulick returning.
“Brodie was all-conference at tackle last year, Norris was at guard and Shawn played at center and guard for us. Those three have a lot of experience under their belts,” McElhaney said. “After that, we have some good competition going off for the last two spots.
“Liam Van Sickles, Nataveon Biro, Sylus Puga and Rico Aponte are battling to be on the line. Sylus has taken a step forward and is a big kid who battled an injury last year. Rico had a great offseason. Unfortunately, Stone Root got a real bad shoulder injury during wrestling season and I’m not sure if we’ll see him at all this year.”
Some of the same names will also get the start on the defensive line for the Tigers.
“Miller, Norris, Bulick, the guys I mentioned on the offensive line will likely be guys who play along the defensive line,” McElhaney said. “Mister Ham may also play on the D-line. It sounds odd because he’s in the mix at quarterback, but he’s just a big kid, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. We won’t put bubble wrap on him because he’s a quarterback. We want to get the most out of our players.”
Nixon and Roberson return at linebacker while Friday and Wilder are also expected to see time at the position.
“It’s a nice group with two out of the three starters back,” McElhaney said. “Cortez was all-region, Roberson is our guy in the middle. Having them back is very helpful. We expect Friday to fill into the inside spot and Wilder on the outside. Wilder was all-region as a sophomore and missed all of last year with an ACL injury. We’re excited he’s back.”
The entire secondary returns except for Jayveerh White.
“We’ll likely see Austin, Root, Karemez Norris and Engelmore at cornerback, Fromm at free safety and Harrison at corner or inside,” McElhaney said. “We like our flexibility back there. We have a bunch of guys that can cover. It’s nice to have that versatility at the back end.”
Sharon will have a new kicker this season as Nick Schimp graduated.
“We’re working on some things,” McElhaney said. “As it stands now, Engelmore will handle our kicking duties and Root will likely be our punter. That’s how things are trending right now.”
McElhaney expects another tough season in the eight-team meat grinder that is Region 3.
“It’s always a tough league,” McElhaney said. “Farrell, Grove City and Sharpsville has really talented quarterbacks coming back. Those kids are awesome. When you have that position coming back, that’s a big advantage. Farrell is loaded, Grove City is tough, Hickory has a a bunch of guys returning. It’s always a grind.
“You get no weeks off. But it’s good. It gets us ready for the postseason. It’s stressful. You need to bring your “A” game every single week. If you win this region, you’ve earned it.”
SHARON SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 – Neshannock; Sept. 1 – at Warren; Sept. 8 – at Hickory; 15 – at Grove City; Sept. 22 – Wilmington; 29 – at Sharpsville; Oct. 6 – Slippery Rock; 14 – at Farrell; 20 – Greenville.
