Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers had a monster year last fall, and the Blue Devils hope the senior has a repeat performance in 2023.
“We have roughly 30 kids and there’s a big difference between the top half of the team and the second team,” said Sharpsville veteran coach Paul Piccirilli (224-94, entering 28th season). “Everything is going well so far. We have a lot of things on defense that we need to work on. We lost eight of 11 defensive starters, but we’ll work on it and get ready for Wilmington.”
Sharpsville beat Mercyhurst Prep (21-14) in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals and fell to Farrell (26-0) in the championship game. The Devils went 9-3.
Summers passed for 2,159 yards and 22 touchdowns last year and rushed for 847 yards and 13 scores.
“Hopefully he can duplicate the year he had last year,” Piccirilli said. “He’s one of the best players we’ve had since I’ve been here, and the line is bigger and stronger. We need to replace (Garen) Levis at wideout, but we have two or more stepping up.”
Levis hauled in 56 passes for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns. Running back Braedon Summers also graduated. He rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns and added 302 receiving yards and two scores.
Jaiden White and Kyle Vigotty will see time in the backfield for the Blue Devils. White had 23 carries for 147 yards last season.
“Both are quick kids and very good,” Piccirilli said. “Each one brings a different problem for teams. We’ll maneuver them in and out to keep them fresh.”
Key receivers will be Dalton Byerly (261 yards, three touchdowns last year), Kevin McCullough, Aiden Puskar and Hayde McFeaters.
“Dalton is a senior and had a pretty good season last year,” Piccirilli said. “He’ll try to step into that spot left by Levis. McFeaters is a big kid and will be our tight end and H-back. We definitely have kids to step in and hopefully we’ll have the same passing results as last year.”
Along the offensive line, Nick Bell will start at center while the guards are Brian White and Josh Myers with McCullough at tackle.
“Bell was our center last year, so he’s back, and we are fortunate to have Myers and White back and McCullough,” Piccirilli said. “Our other tackle will probably be Noah Schmitt. He’s a big boy and will probably get the nod there.
“We really lost (Braden) Scarvel at tackle (graduated), Levis and Braedon Summers, but I feel pretty good that we have kids that can step up and have as good of a year as they did.”
The defensive line is still up in the air for Sharpsville.
“We are trying to figure it out,” Piccirilli said. “White will probably be our nose tackle and we’ll go from there. TJ Locklear will probably be the other tackle. I’m not sure on the ends. Four or five players are fighting for that spot.
“We are hurting at linebacker. We have no idea who is going to start at this time. We probably won’t know until after our scrimmage.”
The Blue Devils’ secondary is solid with Byers, Puskar, White, Summers and Kalvin McCullough. They all played last year.
Sharpsville will have to replace a key player as kicker Liam Campbell graduated. Last fall, he was 32-of-39 in extra-point kicks and booted a field goal.
“We had Liam for three straight years as our punter and kicker,” Piccirilli said. “He was very good. Right now it’ll probably be Rylan Piccirilli and Noah Asche. Those two will vie for it. Both are doing well now. We’ll either split the duties or one will beat out the other for the position.”
Sharpsville went 5-2 in region play last year with losses to Farrell and Grove City and is looking for more success in the third and final year of the co-op with West Middlesex.
“Our region is tough,” Paul Piccirilli said. “It seems like every week is a rivalry game, especially for us. It’s very difficult for young kids to get up week in and week out.
“Greenville and Wilmington have a lot of players back and Farrell is Farrell. And you have Hickory, Sharon, Grove City, Slippery Rock. If you can survive and finish around .500, you had a heck of a year. You battle and hope to be one of the teams to make the playoffs.”
SHARPSVILLE SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – at Wilmington; Sept. 1 – Titusville; 7 – Reynolds; 15 – Slippery Rock; 22 – at Greenville; 29 – Sharon; Oct. 6 – at Farrell; 14 – at Grove City; 21 – Hickory; 27 – at Ft. LeBoeuf.
