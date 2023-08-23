FARRELL – It’s said every year, and it’s true again in 2023.
Farrell doesn’t rebuild its football program, it just reloads.
The Steelers are coming off another season that would have been a success for the vast majority of high school programs across the state. However, the loss in the Class 2A quarterfinals to Westinghouse.
That 34-6 score from the game is written on the board inside the Farrell locker room at the Pegues Sports Complex. It was the driving force behind the offseason workouts and improvement for the returning Steelers in 2023.
“When you have guys putting in work on their own without the coaches telling you to, that’s the making of a good team,” Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said. “We’ve been putting a lot of work in and we’re looking good right now.”
The Steelers’ offense will start with Kabron Smith at quarterback. Smith completed 113-of-176 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,882 yards, 22 TDs and six interceptions.
Expectations are high that there will be a jump in performance for Smith in his second year as the signal caller.
“His accuracy got better. He’s really smart. He’s always been a smart kid, but he probably knows the offense better than I do,” Pegues said. “That’s how smart he is with the offense. He’s looking to have a big year. He has a lot of playmakers around him.”
Smith will also rely on Brandon Chambers in the backfield. Chambers came up just short of a 1,000-yard season in 2022. He finished the year with 979 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 carries.
The biggest change will come at the receiving positions.
Farrell had Kylon Wilson and Lamont Samuels, Jr., graduate last year. However, there is plenty of talent waiting to make an impact.
Kennedy Catholic transfer Simier Wade started at quarterback for the Gold Eagles. But after transferring in the winter, he will take over the same role as Wilson – an athlete that can attack defense in a variety of ways. Danny Odem is also expected to see a larger role without Samuels.
Odem caught 12 balls for 113 yards with one TD. Wade registered 1,230 yards rushing and 13 TD on 147 attempts. He also caught 13 passes for 187 yards and two scores.
“(Kennedy Catholic) counted on (Wade) to have the ball in his hands on every play,” Pegues said. “We don’t look to do that here. We have a lot of athletes, a lot of talent. Now, he can focus on specializing on one or two positions instead of four or five.”
Two more graduates also left holes in the Steelers’ offensive line. Anthony Jackson and Bryan Phillips, Jr. were two of the top linemen in Mercer County.
The pair are gone, but the three other O-line positions remain unchanged, led by senior tackle Marcel Cheeks. Senior Malachi Green and junior Harry Parker will return to their spot along the line. Senior Chazz Mercurio will get shot at center and sophomore Darnell LaCamera will fill in the final spot after see some time last year.
Up front, the defense will also see a couple new faces. Malachi Owens and Malachi Shephard played the end positions but graduate. There were open competitions in camp to find the next pair of defensive ends.
The secondary returns most of its players. Wilson and Samuels both started last season, but Wade and sophomore Ja’mauri Jones will replace the two standouts. Chambers, Julius Phillips, Jr., and JuJu Johnson all started last season and return in the backfield.
Linebacker will be led by seniors Marion Norris – Farrell’s leading tackler from last season – and Braylon Harrison. They will be joined by former Butler standout Nicanor Andrada, Jr. He registered 53 tackles last season and joined the Steelers as a transfer this offseason.
Norris has taken some time to become more comfortable kicking and punting, but Pegues said he’ll keep an eye the situation throughout the season.
“We had a lot of guys in waiting that were ready to show their talents that can play. But those (graduates) were some key guys,” Pegues said. “Got a couple guys up front, Wilson and Samuels, my D-ends. That’s a really good unit there, but we got great coaching.
“The kids put in a lot of work and effort, and we’re a 12-month program. We really don’t stop and take off six months. We’re right back at it, and those guys have been putting in the work during the offseason.”
––––––
FARRELL SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – at North East; Sept. 1 – at Warren Harding; 8 – Grove City; 15 – Greenville; 22 – at Hickory; 29 – at Wilmington; Oct. 6 – Sharpsville; 14 – Sharon; 21 – at Slippery Rock; 27 – Cathedral Prep.
