HERMITAGE – After getting off to a solid start to the 2022 season, things took at turn after injuries took their toll.
The Hornets came in with high expectations but finished last year 5-6. They fell to Slippery Rock in the first round of the District 10 playoffs at a waterlogged Greyhound Stadium in New Wilmington.
The Hornets said farewell to quarterback Logan Woods, who battled the second half season with an arm injury. The 1,600-yard passer graduated this spring, but his replacement has already seen some time on the field.
Zander Telesz will take over under center in 2023. Telesz saw some time at quarterback in the back half of 2022, but he played in 10 games overall. He completed 29-of-52 attempts for 406 yards passing, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Telesz will have plenty of weapons available for his first full season under center.
Keenan Scullin and Will Acrie will man the halfback position. Last season, Scullin was the leading receiver with 589 yards and three touchdowns via 42 catches, and Acrie caught 23 balls for 361 yards and three scores. Luke Nevil returns as the wideout after finishing second among the Hornets last season with 28 catches for 510 yards and a team-high six TD grabs. Senior Tylon Cousins is expected to see an increased role this season as a wide receiver after playing in one game last year.
Senior Parker Hilliard rounds out the receiving options at the tight end position.
“I think the expectations are high, especially when you’re led by a bunch of guys who are three-year starters,” Hickory head coach Bill Dungee said.
Sean Kennedy returns as the Hornets’ leading rusher from last season. Kennedy ran for 321 yards and five touchdowns on 81 attempts. Sophomore Jamal Calhoun could be used as a change-of-pace back when Kennedy isn’t pounding it up the middle.
Junior Ben Walls and sophomore Luke Lewis return to help anchor the offensive line. The final three spots will be filled with combination of juniors Joey Garm and Spencer Lee, and sophomores Johnathan Diaz, Matthew Myers, Michael Ristvey and Adam Tonty. Garm broke his arm early in camp and didn’t play all season.
“The emphasis the entire offseason was being able to run the ball between the tackles,” Dungee said. “When we made our run a couple years ago, it was because we could run the ball, too.”
On defense, the secondary could be the strength with the front seven needed to replace some key players.
Timmy Krivosh will be the field safety while Telesz will play the boundary. Scullin will also return as a defensive back.
Kennedy will be the leader for the defense from his linebacker spot. Hillard will fill the void left by Ty Holland. The Hornets will also need to replace DayMar Trawick’s production.
Peyton Lawrence graduated after being a standout on the defensive line, but Krivosh and Walls will also look to improve and replace that production. With the deep group of sophomores and juniors, Dungee hopes to implement a defensive line rotation to keep his big guys somewhat rested.
“Last year, we basically had a static three (linemen),” Dungee said. “We probably get a rotation of four or five guys on that defensive line.”
Lukas Jones returns for his senior campaign as the Hornets’ kicker and punter. Spencer Lee, Yuri Figueroa, Jamal Calhoun, Mathew Myers, Jadon Phillips and Kelvin Morrison are also expected to contribute at the various special teams positions.
“We want him to consistently on kickoffs put the ball in the end zone,” Dungee said. “That’s a huge advantage in high school football. When you can put the ball in the end zone, you don’t have to run down and worry about someone not only returning it for a touchdown but bringing it back to the 40, 50.”
Dungee doesn’t see the upcoming season as a retooling year. He said the program has enough returning talent to contend for a District 10 title.
The most important piece to the puzzle is “maximizing the potential” of the 2023 Hickory Hornets. Dungee said that potential will manifest through “hard work, dedication and discipline.”
“I think for this group, the sky’s the limit because we’re so talented,” Dungee said. “From top to bottom, this is the fastest team, but it’s also the biggest that I’ve had up front. We have so much speed, but at the end of the day, you have to put all that together.”
HICKORY SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 – Harbor Creek; Sept. 1 – at Franklin; 8 – Sharon; 15 – at Wilmington; 22 – Farrell; 29 – at Slippery Rock; Oct. 6 – Grove City; 13 – at Greenville; 21 – at Sharpsville; 27 – Meadville.
