Wilmington had a tough 3-7 season a year ago. Now, the Greyhounds look to battle through another rugged Region 3 schedule and return to the D-10 playoffs.
The Hounds will have to do so without starting quarterback Tuff McConahy, who transferred to Girard, Ohio. The senior, who had started the past two seasons, threw for 1,514 yards and 17 TDs in 2021 and 2022.
“Things are going well so far,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said (45-14). “I think the boys are doing a terrific job and have really worked hard. I’ve been very pleased with the physicality of practice.
“They are really pushing each other hard every day. The kids have high character and a great attitude, so I think we’re off to a strong start.”
The quarterback position was still up in question when The Herald talked to Phillian (two days before scrimmage against Meadville).
“We are working a number of guys there,” Phillian said. “We are continuing to evaluate that position each and every day.
“One of the strong points for our team is that our three senior backs return in Ben Miller, Buddah Book and Tyler Mikulin.”
Miller rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns last year while Mikulin compiled 409 rushing yards and three scores.
“They all played in the backfield last year and with what they did a year ago, we are definitely excited about those guys,” Phillian said. “Two others we are working there are junior Aidan Gardner and freshman Chase Mitcheltree.”
Freddie Zehetner and Ashton Reader are expected to get playing time at receiver for the Hounds.
“We are looking at several players at that position,” Phillian said. “Zehetner and Reader are two sophomores that we are working as our primary guys at receiver right now.”
Book and Miller led the Hounds in receiving last season. Book had 23 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns and Miller had 15 grabs for 171 yards and three scores.
A strength for Wilmington this year will be the offensive line, who suffered no graduation losses.
“We do return all of our interior linemen. I think when you look at our team, that’s a point of strength for us,” Phillian said. “So much of line play is chemistry and continuity, so having them back together has us excited. Last year really helped them gel and learn to work as a unit.
“Senior captain Rocky Serafino is doing a great job leading the line. Will Bruckner, Willie Moore and Carter Horkovy are all seniors. We are also working some sophomores for the line in Jacob Coulter, Collin Rolli, Danny Leonard and Maverick Whiting.
“And you are looking at some of the same names for the defensive line. Rocky had a standout season at defensive end last year, and we certainly expect more of the same out of him. Carter, Danny, Maverick, Will, Jacob and Collin will also see time on the defensive line.”
Quite a few players are battling to start at linebacker and in the secondary.
“We are looking at Moore, Book, Mikulin, Miller, Gardner, Zehetner, Reader, Mitcheltree, Jamie Miller and Michael Mistretta,” Phillian said. “They are competing and we’ll see who we settle on and where they’ll play.”
James Winters returns for his senior season as Wilmington’s kicker.
“We’re also excited to have two sophomores, Ryder Tervo and Seth Arblaster, as kickers,” Phillian said.
The Hounds open the season on against Greenville for a Region 3 clash right out of the gate.
“Region 3 has to be one of the toughest in the state,” Phillian said. “Week in and week out is tough. It’s loaded with talented teams and athletes and the teams are very well coached. It’s definitely a grinder of a schedule. It’s a big challenge, but one we’re excited about.”
WILMINGTON SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Sharpsville; Sept. 1 – at Greenville; 9 – Mercer; 15 – Hickory; 22 – at Sharon; 29 – Farrell; Oct. 6 – at Gen. McLane; 13 – Slippery Rock; 20 – at Grove City.
