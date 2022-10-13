BRANDON EVANS ROLLED the first 300 of his bowling career. He accomplished the feat on Oct. 8 in the Reynolds Saturday Nite Mix-up League. His scores were 174, 232, and 300 for a 706 series.
• Eric Mansfield never fell below fourth place and won the Oct. edition of the Reynolds Tournament of Champions with an 1124. Hali Hoover finish second with 1109, while Brian Geisel (who led through the first three games) finished third with 1099.
Todd Hogue was fourth with 1076 while Ted Long was fifth with 1076. Others who finished in the money were (sixth) Jeremy Bowers with 1073 and (seventh) Alan Carpec with 1064.
The event started in prime fashion. Both Geisel and Jeff Engles rolled 300s. However, with his seven ppg. handicap, Geisel took the lead with 300/307. Engles (bowling scratch) was second with 300, while Rudy Bacich was third with 278/299. Mansfield was fourth with 277/297, while Carpec was fifth with 266/290.
The second game saw just a few changes in the leaderboard. Giesel shot 277 and remained in the top spot with 591. Mansfield shot 257 and moved from fourth to second with 574. Carpec shot 251 and moved from fifth to third with 565.
Justin Bowers and George Billyk made their appearance in the top five. Justin Bowers shot a 296 and moved from 26th to fourth with 538. Billyk’s move wasn’t as great, but his 255 moved him from 10th to fifth with 533.
The third game saw Geisel and Mansfield remain one and two, but other top spots changed. Geisel shot 251 and remained first with 251. Mansfield rolled 245 and cut the deficit to 10 pins with an 839.
However, the third, fourth, and fifth places had a different look. Hali Hoover shot 278 and moved from ninth to third with an 825, while Jeremy Bowers shot 286 and jumped from 18th to fourth with 815. Hogue also made his appearance on the leaderboard. A 252 saw him jump from 11th to fifth with an 813.
It wouldn’t be a TOC event without a close final game to determine a winner, so why should this event be any different? Mansfield managed a final game of 265 to capture first place with 1124. Hali Hoover managed a 256 to move from third to second with 1109. Although Geisel managed a 243, he fell from first to third with a 1099.
Hogue shot 225 and moved from fifth to fourth with 1085. Long had a rollercoaster ride to finish fifth. After being in 15th place after two games, he shot a 300 third game that moved him to sixth place with an 805 and then a 263 final game that was good for fifth place with 1076.
Handicap jackpots were won by Geisel (307), Justin Bowers (308), Long (308), and Dodie Moss (314). Scratch jackpots were won or shared by the following: Geisel, Engles, Long, and George Rearick (all 300s), Justin Bowers (296), and Mansfield (265).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$200), (2nd-$150), (3rd-$120), (4th-$90), (5th-$60), (6th-$45), and (7th-$30).
The event drew 39 participants. The next event will be held on Nov. 13, at noon.
• I was going through the annals and found a write-up on the Oct. 16, 2011 Reynolds TOC. Let’s review it. Hope some of the names bring back some memories.
Gary McGranahan shot two 300 games and sandwiched a 264 and 268 between them to finish with 1132 and claimed first place in the October edition of the Reynolds TOC. Rich Tribley was second with 1072, while Bucky Buchanan finished third with 1023.
Ron Dreszel finished fourth with 1022 while Dave Lander finished fifth with 1001. Rounding out the prize list was Shawn Hoover with 988 and Anthony Bruno with 985.
Scratch jackpots went to the following: McGranahan (2-300’s), Chec (300), and Troy Johnson (265).
Handicap jackpots were won by Chad Beers (314), Bruno (275), McGranahan (300), and Dreszel (305).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$175), (2nd-$105), (3rd-$85), (4th-$65) (5th-$55), (6th-$45) and (7th-tie-$15)
The event drew 31 bowlers.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
