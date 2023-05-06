GROVE CITY — Twelve Grove City College men’s lacrosse players scored goals Saturday night to help lift the Wolverines to a 27-3 home victory Saturday night over second-seeded Saint Vincent (15-3) in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament title game at Robert E. Thorn Field.
It is Grove City’s fourth consecutive conference crown. The Wolverines also earn the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Top-seeded Grove City stormed out to a 6-1 lead after one quarter, then broke open the game with a 10-goal blitz in the second period. Grove City led 16-3 at halftime.
Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone led Grove City’s offensive outburst by scoring a season-high six goals. Sophomore attack Zachary Hougan and freshman attack Kobi Bui each fired in four goals.
The Wolverines also received two goals each from sophomore attack Matt Blythe, junior midfielder Luke Jayne, sophomore midfielder Alec Jones and sophomore midfielder Jason Muench.
Senior midfielder David Kraus, junior midfielder Griffen Agawa, sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski, freshman midfielder Boden Davidson and freshman attack Rigdon Greene also scored in Saturday night’s victory.
Agawa, Bui, Zabroski and freshman attack Mac Faircloth all assisted two goals. Blythe, Gladstone, Greene, Hougan and freshman long stick midfielder Ryan Evans each tallied an assist.
Defensively, Grove City forced 27 Saint Vincent turnovers and limited the Bearcats to a 9-for-17 performance on clears. Bui, Evans, Muench, senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett and senior defender Brock Simmons all caused two turnovers.
Simmons led Grove City with five ground balls. Evans, senior goalie Jack Petit, senior faceoff specialist Max Chmura, freshman faceoff specialist Sean Mahoney and freshman midfielder Jackson Kennedy all collected three ground balls. Mahoney won 10 of 16 faceoffs.
Petit earned the win in goal by stopping seven shots. He played the first half, then closed out the final 66 seconds of the win. Junior Danny Stone stopped all five shots on goal faces in his 28:54 of action.
Grove City outshot Saint Vincent, 56-30. The Wolverines owned a 34-15 edge in shots on goal. Grove City finished with 16 turnovers. The Wolverines’ 27 goals tied a season high. Grove City also scored 27 goals in a 23-goal win March 7 at Thiel in the conference opener.
Winners of four straight games, Grove City will make its fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The 38-team field will be announced Sunday night.
• Baseball — The Wolverines closed the 2023 regular season on Saturday by splitting a PAC doubleheader with visiting Chatham (19-18, 10-10 PAC) at Jack Behringer Field. Grove City (29-9, 16-4 PAC) won the Senior Day opener in seven innings, 13-3, while Chatham took the nightcap, 9-5.
Grove City’s Game 1 win represented the Wolverines’ 29th victory of the season, which is the most in program history. Grove City won 28 games in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski fired 6 2/3 shutout innings in the opener to earn the win. Ostrowski (9-1) struck out 11 men, giving him a program-record 102 strikeouts this season. He set the previous record of 93 strikeouts last season.
Offensively, Grove City took advantage of 10 Chatham walks in the opener. The Wolverines scored five runs in the bottom of the first with only one hit, a run-scoring single from junior first baseman Markus Williams.
Freshman center fielder Nick Sampson opened the scoring by driving in sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone with a sacrifice fly. Sophomore DH Shane Cato walked with the bases loaded, forcing in sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich while senior catcher C.J. Saylor later scored when junior second baseman Lucca Baccari hit into a fielder’s choice. Williams scored the fifth run on a balk.
Grove City added five more runs in the second inning. Sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane led off with a home run while Williams doubled in Minnich. Cato’s two-run single plated Saylor and Williams. Cato gave Grove City a 10-0 lead when he came home on a single from freshman left fielder Andrew Seest.
In the third, Kilbane singled in Sampson while Cato’s sacrifice fly brought home Kilbane. Vittone scored on a double play in the fourth.
Kilbane finished 2 for 3 while Sampson went 2 for 4. Williams went 2 for 2 and also walked twice. Vittone added a double.
Senior pitcher Noah Cyphert closed out the win in the seventh inning.
Grove City loaded the bases on three walks with one out in the bottom of the night inning in Game 2, but could not rally for the win. The Wolverines finished with only five hits in the nightcap.
Grove City will be the No. 2 seed in this week’s four-team, double-elimination conference tournament. The Wolverines will face No. 3 Saint Vincent at 4 p.m. Thursday at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park. Top-seeded W&J will host No. 4 Westminster in Thursday’s first game at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.