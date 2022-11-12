NEW WILMINGTON — The Farrell High Steelers advanced to the program’s eighth straight District 10 championship game with a 48-6 win over Seneca at Greyhound Stadium on Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals.
Farrell (9-1), which hadn’t played since beating Slippery Rock on Oct. 21, set the tone early when Juju Phillips returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.
Kabron Smith and Kylon Wilson led the way for the Steelers on Saturday. Smith was 8-of-11 for 156 yards with four touchdown passes while Wilson caught four passes for 102 yards, three of them TDs, and ran for another score.
Following Phillips’ 70-yard kickoff return, Wilson scored on a 2-yard run and Farrell led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Farrell tacked on three touchdowns in the second quarter. Smith and Wilson connected on TD passes of 16 and 21 yards and Brandon Chambers scored on a 13-yard run.
The Steelers increased the lead to 48-0 in the third quarter on a 17-yard TD pass from Smith to Chambers and Wilson hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Smith.
Wilson has scored 30 touchdowns this season while Smith has thrown for 1,804 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Chambers, who led Farrell in rushing with nine carries for 84 yards, had an interception while Malachi Owens forced a fumble that was recovered by Marion Norris.
Seneca scored in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Seabury to Collin Libra.
Ryan Miller had 22 carries for 87 yards for the Bobcats while Seabury compiled 75 rushing yards on 19 totes.
Miller closed out his senior season with 2,475 rushing yards this season while Seabury, a junior, rushed for 961 yards.
Seabury went 2-of-4 for 5 yards with one touchdown and one interception Saturday.
Farrell will face Sharpsville in the District 10 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Wilmington High’s Greyhound Stadium.
“We’re just not a football team, we’re a program,” Farrell head coach Amp Pegues told Cumulus Sports Director Bob Greenburg on AM 790 WPIC on Saturday. “We’re in this district title game every year and we expect it to stay that way. It’s a testament to the players and the coaches and the people that are helping us out. So we’re just going to move on and hopefully get another District 10 championship.”
Saturday’s stats courtesy of Greenburg and Mark Slezak.
Notes: In the Region 3 meeting between Farrell and Sharpsville on Oct. 7 at West Middlesex High School, Wilson and Smith both rushed for three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over the Devils. ... The Steelers beat Wilmington (48-6) last season for the D-10 Class 2A crown. It was Farrell’s 10th District 10 championship and 15th district title overall. Farrell ended up advancing to the PIAA semifinals. ... Sharpsville wasn’t eligible for the playoffs last year due to forming the co-op with West Middlesex.
––––––
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
SENECA 0 0 0 6 6
FARRELL 14 20 14 0 48
Scoring plays
F — Phillips, 70 run (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 2 run (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 16 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 21 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
F — Chambers, 13 run (kick failed)
F — Chambers, 17 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
F — Wilson, 30 pass from Smith (Samuels kick)
S — Libra, 6 pass from Seabury (kick failed)
Team stats
SENECA FARRELL
N/A First downs N/A
162 Rushing yards 104
5 Passing yards 156
4-2-1 Att-comp-int 11-8-0
167 Total yards 260
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
N/A Penalties-yards lost 4-25
Individual stats
Rushing: SENECA — Miller 22-87, Seabury 19-75; FARRELL — Chambers 9-84, Wilson 4-13, Johnson 2-11, Smith 3-1, Samuels 1-(-1), McClinton 2-(-4).
Passing: SENECA — Seabury 4-2-1-5; FARRELL — Smith 11-8-0-156.
Receiving: SENECA — Libra 2-5; FARRELL — Wilson 4-102, Chambers 1-17, Samuels 2-32, Odem 1-5.
