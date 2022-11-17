Farrell and Sharpsville meet for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Greyhound Stadium in New Wilmington for the District 10 Class 2A championship. Farrell is the top seed in the 2A playoffs while the Devils are No. 2.
The Steelers are hoping to make another long run in the state playoffs while the Blue Devils are hoping to reach the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Farrell was undefeated in rugged Region 3 play and is 9-1 overall. The Steelers’ only loss came in Week 2 (Sept. 3) against Ohio powerhouse Ursuline. The Irish went 10-3 and lost to Canfield (33-25) in the OHSAA Div. III playoffs. Canfield plays Chardon tonight in the Regional Finals.
Farrell is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A by the Harrisburg Patriot-News while Sharpsville is ranked No. 8. Among other playoff teams, Reynolds was No. 4 in Class 1A in Monday’s latest rankings, Eisenhower is No. 5 while Grove City and Slippery Rock are “Teams to Watch” in Class 3A.
The Steelers won the program’s 10th District 10 championship last season with a 48-6 victory over Wilmington at Hickory High’s Hornet Stadium. Overall, it was Farrell’s 15th district crown. The Steelers are 16-2 (6-1 in District 7) in district championship games.
Farrell ended up beating Westinghouse (24-7) and Karns City (30-12) in the PIAA playoffs before falling to Serra Catholic (27-18) in the state semifinals at Slippery Rock University — one step short of returning to Hershey for the PIAA championship game.
Following last season, six Farrell players were named All-State selections. The only returning player from that list is Kylon Wilson, who was named All-State at wide receiver.
Sharpsville is back in the D-10 championship game after not being able to participate in the playoffs last year after forming a co-op with West Middlesex.
The Devils went 7-3 last season and wrapped up the regular season at Veterans Stadium in Erie with a 63-13 win over Mercyhurst Prep.
Sharpsville’s last District 10 championship came in 2014 with a 28-0 win over West Middlesex at Slippery Rock University. It was the Blue Devils’ second straight D-10 title (29-14 win over WM in 2013) and eighth overall. The Devils are 9-8 in district championship games.
Farrell routed Seneca, 48-6, in the District 10 semifinals this past weekend in New Wilmington. Wilson scored four touchdowns while quarterback Kabron Smith was 8-of-11 for 156 yards and threw four touchdown passes. Chambers had two touchdowns and Juju Phillips returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a score.
Farrell dominated, even though it was its first game in three weeks. The Steelers closed out the regular season with a 41-0 win over Slippery Rock on
