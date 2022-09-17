DELAWARE TOWNSHIP – Four people died in a Delaware Township farmhouse fire Thursday night and another possible victim remains missing, Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said.
“I can confirm four died in the fire and the search continues for what we have reason to believe is a missing person,’’ Libonati said Saturday afternoon.
The fire erupted around midnight and destroyed the home located at 600 District Road.
Libonati spent much of Friday at the house collecting evidence. So far it appears unlikely foul play was involved. But Libonati said he can’t rule that out as the investigation is ongoing.
“We always say that we lean towards foul play until we can positively rule it out,’’ he said.
There's not enough evidence yet to identify the victims or the cause of death, he added.
“We have to wait for all of the forensic evidence to fall into place,’’ Libonati said. Typically it takes about 3 weeks to get evidence results, he added.
State Police are continuing their part of the investigation at the home, Libonati said. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.
The two-story farmhouse is located about 2 miles northwest of Fredonia. When firefighters arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames, Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan McBride said.
About a dozen fire departments responded, as well as Pennsylvania State Police and Life Force ambulance service, he said.
