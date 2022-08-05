Banned books are on display at the Central Library, a branch of the Brooklyn Public Library system, July 7 in New York City. The books are banned in several public schools and libraries in the U.S., but young people can read digital versions from anywhere through the library. The Brooklyn Public Library offers free membership to anyone in the U.S. aged 13 to 21 who wants to check out and read books digitally in response to the nationwide wave of book censorship and restrictions.