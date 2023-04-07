Spring storm season is here, and foul weather is definitely wreaking havoc.
Last month, my son’s school was canceled due to severe weather. Though I’m accustomed to snow days, it was the first time I’ve ever experienced a “storm day.” Storms are not only worrisome because of the damage they cause, but also because many city sewer systems are not capable of handling the excess water.
About 40 million people in 32 states live in cities that have what’s called combined sewer systems, meaning they collect rainwater runoff, domestic sewage and industrial wastewater into one pipe. Combined sewer overflows are a major water pollution concern for about 772 cities in the United States because when torrential downpours overwhelm the system, the rain combines with sewage and then is discharged into a local waterway. For my area, that’s the Ohio River.
Infrastructure updates take time. In the meantime, we can help reduce the negative effects of an inadequate sewer system on our own property by implementing green infrastructure practices. The ultimate goal of green infrastructure is to keep rainwater as close to where it falls as possible. When a neighborhood lacks green space, water can’t get absorbed and it overwhelms the wastewater collection system. Many older river cities have an outdated infrastructure. Let’s go through how to mitigate this issue one-by-one:
Strategic depaving
A 2010 study conducted in the European Union took a comprehensive look at the most commonly used pavements and showed that where a sealed asphalt surface provides zero stormwater absorption, an unpaved surface provides 90% absorption. Switching from conventional asphalt to porous asphalt on a driveway can reduce imperviousness by as much as 50%.
Rain barrels
Rain barrels collect water from rooftops and store it for later use in gardens, lawns or even indoor plants. A drip line on a rain barrel also helps slowly release the collected water for better absorption. This not only reduces stormwater overload but also reduces water costs during dry spells.
A rain garden is designed to intercept rainwater and slow it down. They can be helpful on property that has a low spot that tends to pool or sludge when it rains.
Planting trees
Planting trees is vital to the landscape. Water is intercepted on tree leaves and bark surfaces, and trees suck it up from the soil. Trees also improve infiltration of water into the soil and clean the air.
A newly planted tree, one you can carry around, won’t do much in the beginning but, by the time it’s 20 years old, it will do a good amount of stormwater management. Existing trees should be taken care of before planting new ones.
Curious about how much work an existing tree is doing for you? Check out Mytree.itreetools.org. It provides data, such as how much water has been intercepted and how much runoff has been avoided. For example, an oak tree about 17 inches in diameter can intercept 1,800 gallons of water per year.
Earth Day is April 22. Let’s look for ways to help both our properties and the Earth mitigate the excess water from these increasingly dangerous storms.
Creators Syndicate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.