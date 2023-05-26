Youngstown, OH… Flow the 2023 Alumni Exhibition, featuring the artwork of alumni with BFA and MFA degrees from the Department of Art at Youngstown State University, will open the at the John J. McDonough Museum of Art on Saturday, June 3 and run through Friday, July 14.
An opening reception for the exhibition will take place on Saturday, June 3, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the museum. It will feature opening remarks at 5:30 p.m. by Dr. Phyllis Paul, Dean of the Cliffe College and an awards presentation by McDonough Director, Claudia Berlinski.
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. The McDonough Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
We are honored this year to have William Mullane, an artist, educator, administrator, and civic leader, as our juror. His collaborative and creative leadership has shaped a myriad of arts and culture organizations and initiatives throughout the Mahoning Valley. A champion for the arts, community, and the inseverable connection between the two, Mullane currently serves as gallery director and board president for Trumbull Art Gallery, and the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition to his work as an artist and gallery director, he is completing his 44th year as a public-school teacher and administrator.
Flow the 2023 Alumni Exhibition honors Department of Art graduates and celebrates over seventy years of arts education in the Cliffe College of Creative Arts at Youngstown State University. This special reunion of alumni work reflects the diversity of the Department of Art and exemplifies the deeply-rooted and far-reaching creative spirit of YSU. The exhibition features art in a variety of media by alumni from across the country. Of the 100 plus works entered, 80 pieces by 69 alumni artists were accepted. Participating alumni include professional artists, art educators, and representatives from a broad range of fields who have benefited from the creative problem solving and critical thinking skills engendered by their studio art education.
William Mullane, who juried the exhibition, in his statement said, the Alumni Exhibition “…provides a window into the many different pathways taken by individuals after they graduate from YSU and enter the world of work and continued education. As a juror, I was struck by the diversity of the work submitted. I also can see glimpses of the influence that past professors and instructors had on their students….Each artist is to be commended for their entries and taking the time to stay connected to their roots.”
This exhibition is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.
More information is available by calling the McDonough Museum at 330-941-1371.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.