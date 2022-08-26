King Football made its triumphant return Friday with Mercer County teams in action.
With work on Farrell’s new turf field not complete, the Steelers began the defense of their District 10 Class AA championship Friday at Westminster College with a 50-20 non-region victory over North East.
The Steelers will unveil their new surface Saturday, Sept. 3.
Greenville opened its season in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, losing 8-3 to Hubbard.
Opening weekend continues today with Kennedy Catholic taking on Cambridge Springs and Sharpsville facing Wilmington.
For a complete roundup of opening night scores throughout the county, check out Sports on B-1.
And the local high school teams aren’t the only ones starting something new.
This week marks the debut of The Herald’s new football-only website, called End Zone. The site will feature videos, statistics and other features not available in the print paper. Readers can also use End Zone to access some of The Herald’s coverage before it appears in print.
Find End Zone online at https://www.sharonherald.com/endzone/
