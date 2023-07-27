Abuse, foster care, homelessness, juvie.
These were obstacles that stood in Kyle Jacobs way.
Obstacles, not excuses.
Jacobs made it his goal to overcome all of these and more. Now he is preparing to attend Harvard. He is ready to inspire others with his own story of overcoming adversity.
Kyle Jacobs met with the students and faculty of George Junior Republic. He shared his life story in an effort to show students that they can make it.
Jacobs was born in Richmond, Virginia. His parents were around 18. They decided they couldn’t take care of him and gave him to his grandmother.
Jacobs lived with his grandma until she decided he was old enough to have his mother back in his life.
His mom was part of a church cult.
“She took religion very seriously,” Jacobs said. “She would put salt under my door every night and do other strange things like that.”
Jacobs didn’t think much of it, until he was a little older. He eventually realized his mother was being abusive. Tensions got higher and higher until his mother attacked Jacobs in his sleep. She tried to kill him.
The neighbors heard the commotion and called the police. His mother turned the story back onto Jacobs and got him sent to a correctional facility for a week.
After a week he learned he would be going to live with his father in Philadelphia. Jacobs was excited to have a father figure back in his life.
“I thought he would take me to football games and we would play Madden all day,” Jacobs said.
At first it was, his father was taking him to events and they were getting along. Then his father slowly got more abusive as well. Hits turned into beatings.
“The breaking point was when I came home with bad grades,” Jacobs said. “He beat me until I was unconscious.”
Jacobs did not realize the damage his dad had done until he went into school.
“I walked into the first period and everyone froze. A girl started crying. The teacher sent me to the nurse straight away.”
Jacob’s father had fractured Jacobs’ eye socket and the eye had swollen shut. In the nurse’s office, Jacobs was hesitant to tell the nurse what had happened.
“We were there for four or five hours before I realized she wasn’t going to let me leave,” Jacobs said. “I made her promise to me that I would not have to go home with my dad if I told her.”
Jacobs was sent to a 30-day shelter where he was troubled.
“I was acting out all the time. I was fighting anyone I could,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs was then placed into a foster home. His life started to take a swing for the better.
“For the first time in my life I felt supported. I felt like I had people,” Jacobs said.
When Jacobs probation was coming to an end, the family was planning for a vacation. He went to court for his hearing and everyone was excited for him.
He was cleared by his probation officer and the judge was ready to make his decision. Then his foster mother objected.
“She asked if she could say a few things, then she proceeded to call me a menace and a danger to society. She said she couldn't take me back” Jacobs said. “I went ballistic in the courtroom. I couldn’t believe that they just did what my parents had done to me. It was the ultimate betrayal.”
After that, Jacobs was sent to George Junior Republic. He was isolated and immediately had a hard time following the strict rules.
“I was depressed, I felt hopeless and I missed my foster family even after what they did to me,” Jacobs said.
In GJR, Jacobs was finally beginning to turn his life around. A security guard would bring him magazines to read, those magazines would turn to books and eventually he was reading multiple books a week.
“My reading level went from third grade to college,” Jacobs said. “I found inspiration in people like Antwone Fisher.”
Eventually Jacobs was able to reconnect with his grandma, who wanted to bring him home. A challenge with GJR is that students cannot leave until a court says they can. Cases often get postponed though and the child has to stay.
“Lucky for me my grandma was a lawyer,” Jacobs said. “She was able to help expedite the case and soon the whole staff was doing everything they could to get me home. That was the first case of strangers really helping me.”
Jacobs had to start highschool from the beginning, but after a rough start he started breaking through his junior year. He was the MVP of his track team and was able to run in college.
He started college at Virginia State University. While he did well, he decided to transfer to Virginia Commonwealth University.
“That was one of my worst decisions. I flunked out within three semesters.” Jacobs said.
Jacobs quickly found himself homeless. He lived out of his car until he was able to find an abandoned house to stay in.
He eventually found work at capital one in a program for people without college degrees. While he enjoyed the work, he realized there was no upward movement for him.
“I went to think and I sat in a park for 24 hours. I looked at a photo of my seven friends. Only three of us were alive and only two were out of jail. I knew I had to take life more seriously.”
He decided to go back to college and take advantage of every opportunity he could.
After returning to Virginia State he competed in business competitions. Through these competitions he was able to win $50,000. He became an honors student and graduated in 2022.
He decided he was not done developing so he attempted to get into a few grad schools, not expecting to hear back. He was selected by Columbia University on a full scholarship.
Jacobs studied sustainability while at Columbia and noticed there was a disconnect between what was being taught and how his classmates thought it would impact their daily lives.
He decided to create a film with another student named Leah Scott, a student studying film. The short was called Crisis and highlights water shortages and inflation in the future. Jacobs plans to show the film in a film festival and develop it into a longer film.
In the fall, Jacobs will be attending Harvard to study technology innovation and education. He wants to work in a field that helps AI be utilized more in classrooms.
Jacobs also plans to keep making films and even has been in talks to create a tv show about his life.
Jacobs continues to inspire youth. He plans to continue speaking to groups such as GJR and he currently is helping minority influencers understand sponsorships and how to branch out.
“I currently manage a TikToker with the account Ajizo. He is like a little brother to me,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs ended his speech emphasizing to the kids how important it is that they take life seriously.
“Life is not easy,” Jacobs said. “I encourage you all to sit here, go home, go wherever and figure out what you want to do. Be ruthless and accomplish your goals.”
