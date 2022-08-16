MERCER - Canning season is just around the corner, and now is the time to check your dial gauge pressure canners! If you have a dial gauge pressure canner it is important to have it checked for accuracy each year. Accurate pressure is critical for safe processing of low acid foods such as green beans, beets, corn, potatoes, soups, and meats. If the pressure reading on your gauge is not accurate you may not be killing all the bacteria and spores that could cause illness or death.
To get your dial gauge pressure canner tested, please drop off your canner lid with gauge on Wednesday, August 24 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Mercer County Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer, PA. The canner lids will be tested and available for pick up with the test results on Thursday, August 25 from 9 AM - 4:00 PM. If you are not able to drop off, please contact the extension office at 724-662-3141 to make alternate drop off arrangements.
The testing is available at no charge and you only need to bring the canner lid with the gauge. Weighted gauge canner lids do not need to be tested.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Rick Kralj at 814-849-7361, ext. 502 in advance of your participation or visit.
