Chestnut Ridge Church Of God will be distributing free, brand-new tennis shoes to all school-age students, kindergarten through grade 12. Students must be residents of/or attending school in Hubbard, Masury, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Farrell, or West Middlesex.
Distribution is 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 16. Available sizes will be kids 10 through women's adult 12 and men's adult 14. The church will attempt to respond to any special needs the student may have pertaining to sizing.
Chestnut Ridge Church has in excess of 500 pairs of new tennis shoes. When the current supply is distributed, it will not be replenished this year.
To receive a pair of free tennis shoes, the student must be present along with a parent, grandparent, or guardian and have proof of residency, which is a photo ID and current utility bill. There are no exceptions and only one pair of tennis shoes will be given per student.
Student and parent/guardian must provide their own transportation to the church, located at 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, Ohio.
Information: (330) 534-0084.
