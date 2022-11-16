Tick tock. Tick Tock. Can you hear that? Tick tock. Tick tock. That is the sound of the minutes of your life passing by.
The last time you heard from me I wrote about the importance of focus. Today’s post is part II. This time I will elaborate on the importance of setting priorities in your life. The best and easiest way I can teach about priorities is by using two commonplace items you probably own: a clock and a compass. Steven Covey did us all a favor in his excellent books, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” and “First Things First” by drawing out the importance of both items. Let us start with the clock. You most likely have a watch around your wrist or a smartphone with the time on the front of it. You will notice that the clock never stops ticking. From punching in and out of work to rushing to appointments, we use the clock to aid us. The watch is how we live our daily lives. The compass on the other hand represents our values. It is the steering wheel in our lives that guide us according to what truly matters. This is why Jesus taught in Matthew 6:33. “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
Remember, the clock is equated with your daily activities, while the compass deals with your value system; the things that you hold dear to your heart. The key is to live your life so that your watch is in tune with your compass. The better aligned your watch is to your compass the more satisfied you will be with your life. Much like an archer has to figure out first where to point the arrow before striking the target. It is only then the archer should take aim and let the arrow fly. The compass is for understanding which target is worthwhile and which target is not. No doubt both the watch and the compass are critical to your life, however, one has to take lead and that is the compass. This is why figuring out what your values are and the things that you hold dear are essential. It is only after that you will be able to focus your daily activities in the proper direction.
Ticktock. Ticktock. Tick…
