Matthew 28:18-20 - Then Jesus said to them, "All authority in Heaven and Earth has been given to Me. Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, teaching them to obey everything I have commanded to you. And surely, I am with you always to the very end of the age."
These are the three marching orders given by Jesus, or more commonly known as the Great Commission. "Go and make disciples," meaning go make learners to tell people they have eternal life in Jesus Christ. That he paid the price for our sins and when we repent and ask Him into our hearts and make him our Lord and Savior, we are spared from the second death of eternal damnation or suffering in hell.
"Baptize them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit" is the first physical act of an inward commitment. Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist. As he was coming out of the water, God opened up the heavens and the Holy Spirit as a dove, landed on him, making this complete. God said, "This is my son whom I love, with him I am well pleased."
"Teach them everything I have commanded you." Why in this order? Because we will never understand the true teachings of Jesus without first completing the first two marching orders. The goal is to be obedient, so that we fully commit and gain knowledge and wisdom, so that we will produce fruit that will last for the kingdom.
So, has the Great Commission been completed? No! Not at all. God told us in his word he does not want anyone to perish but all to come to repentance.
So, to believers and future believers, we must continue to press forward by the leading of the Holy Spirit. Don't get comfortable, for it leads to complacency which leads to apathy, which takes us away from what God wants us to do. Then, Satan starts to influence our lives, and no one wants that!
Jesus is coming back soon. What will you be doing when He does?
