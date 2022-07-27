"Repent."
Now, here's a word not heard enough these days. An action that has been watered down over the years because of human pride.
In Luke 13, Jesus calls all people to repent. He gives two examples: Pilate mixing the Galatians blood with the sacrifices and the Tower of Siloam falling and killing 18. Then He asked if you thought that these who suffered this way were worse sinners than anyone else. His answer is "No!" But unless you repent, you will also perish! He is using these examples to show that repentance is an individuals choice.
Repentance is not saying you're sorry because you were caught. It is a God-given opportunity to gain wisdom and knowledge to recognize what we have done wrong and need to change.
Repentance is the first step in receiving salvation through Jesus Christ. When we truly repent from the heart, God not only forgives our sins, but He also forgets them. (Hebrews 8:12-13)
Does this mean we can go on sinning? No! With the Holy Spirit in us, we are now aware of what we are to do. Seek God first (Matthew 6:33), Pray (Matthew 6), and put His word into practice (Matthew 7:24-27). At times, this will be difficult, but every trial we face will strengthen our faith.
As we grow in our walk with Christ, we must stay humble, repent, take up our cross and follow Him. The only G.P.S. that will lead us to Heaven is Gods Perfect Son.
