Being 6’3, I often get asked to few things about my height: One is, “Did you play basketball while in high school? And the other is, “Would you please grab that box of cereal for me?” I usually see the latter coming when I turn the corner in an aisle at the grocery store and see someone peering at the top shelf hopelessly.
If you are wondering, the answer to the first question is, “No”, I did not play on an official basketball team while in high school. I have been around the game, however, to pick up on some important components. For example, the importance of a player's focus. Have you ever noticed when a player is fouled and goes to the free throw line they give their attention to one thing: the basket? Simultaneously, if the player is at an away game the crowd is doing everything in its power to distract the person from being successful. They scream bloody murder, you will see balloons waving, signs flaring, and people waving. All in an attempt to remove the focus of the person trying to make the free throw.
I was recently rereading a book by Erwin McManus titled, Wide Awake. In the book, he devotes a chapter to the idea of focus. I learned that the origin of the word, “focus” has an interesting history. It is derived from the Latin word for, “fireplace.” This led me to investigate further as this idea pricked my curiosity. Here is what I found: “In ancient times, the fireplace was considered to be the center of the household. It not only served as the kitchen “stove,” where all the meals were cooked but also as the central heating system for the home. It was often the main source of light at night, as well. Thus the fireplace was the heart and hearth of the home, the place where all would gather, the center of all activity.”
Pretty cool.
A few days passed after I read the book, however, I cannot stop thinking about the importance of focus. Remember, the free throw shooter? We all know what that basketball player must do, but have we ever thought about what they do NOT do? We never see a successful player glancing around while at the free-throw line; looking to the left and to the right. They do not stare into the crowd, nor do they pay any attention to the jeers.
In the Bible, Jesus teaches in Luke 9:62, “No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.” Not wanting to belabor the point, in short, Jesus is highlighting the importance of following Him in spite of the many distractions that life will offer. He knows that our faith will face distractions along the path of life, so He teaches us to stay locked onto what is important. The tricky part is that not all distractions are bad or even sinful, this is why you must give considerable thought to the parts of your life that you want to give attention to. Have you ever thought through what your values are? Or what do you want your life to look like in 10 or 20 years? Answering those questions will help you focus on the important things in life. Focus allows you to navigate life so that when the crowd is trying its best to distract you, you can ignore them, stay focused, and sink that free-throw.
THE REV. Anthony Kladitis is pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage.
