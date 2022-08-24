This is a question I've heard people ask many times over the years. The reasons seem endless, such as, "I don't get anything out of it," "the pastor is boring," "I never feel welcome," "It's full of hypocrites," or, "if I walked into a church it would catch fire or fall down." (Trust me, anyone who says that has to be told they're not that powerful!)
Lately, reports have come out on Christian radio stations that only 48% of the U.S. population is in church. Thats how much attendance has declined.
Ok, stop right there. All this is, is what the world says on this matter and again, the world is wrong. Jesus said in John 2:19-22, "Destroy this temple and I will raise it up in three days." They replied, "It has taken 46 years to build this temple and you are going to raise it up in three days?" But the temple he had spoken of was his body after he was raised from the dead.
At that moment, Jesus was letting us know the old way was over and the new had arrived. All authority belonged to Jesus and still does. The place people call "church" is nothing more than a meeting place where the Body of Christ comes together to worship Almighty God. We should not stop doing this as in Hebrews 10:25. But here is what is not being emphasized - when we ask Christ into our hearts and truly repent, He, God and the Holy Spirit dwell inside of us now. "We ARE the church."
When the rapture occurs, we will be called up. Not the buildings, not by denominations, but followers of Christ. God has appointed leaders and teachers and given us his word. It is to help us gain wisdom and knowledge while we are here, so that we can live and be more Christlike continuing His mission and producing fruit that will last.
He has also given us discernment to know right from wrong. To be aware of teachers who are just in it for the money and also vain conceit. In it to control you and spread a gospel other than Jesus. And those who talk the talk but have no idea how to walk the walk. The Bible tells us to test every spirit and also says, "not many of you should become teachers." Anyone who is in a leadership position should know that we will be judged more harshly before God.
So, get back to what we were created for - pleasing God! Get into a true Bible-based body of believers, stay in your Bible, keep your prayer life strong, and continue Jesus' mission of seeking and saving the lost.
We are the church!
