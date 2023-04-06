The Grove City YMCA Masters Swim Team participated in the Allegheny Mountain YMCA Masters Swim Association (AMYMSA) Championships swim meet this past weekend at the Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, W.Va.
The women’s team won first place in Division 1, the largest team division.
Many swimmers on the team earned special awards at the league awards banquet on Saturday night, including Iron Person, Marathon, and High Point for their accomplishments during the regular season.
This season the team chose the Championships theme, “In our Element — Chlorine!”
The team practices together at the Grove City YMCA once a week beginning in August and meets begin in September with a championship meet in early April.
To participate in the league, swimmers must be at least 18 years old and not affiliated with an NCAA team.
The Grove City team had swimmers ranging from the ages of 20-82 during the 2022-23 season.
