Holiday shoppers know that few things can match the joy of finding the perfect gift for a loved one.
Whether that loved one is a tiny tot who can’t wait to unwrap this year’s must-have toy or an adult hoping to find the latest gadget under the tree on Christmas morning, the thrill of giving a great gift is part of what makes the holiday season so enjoyable.
Friends and family members may fall into certain categories, and that can make holiday shopping a little easier. For example, loved ones who can’t wait to sit down with a good book would no doubt appreciate a new e-reader or the latest bestseller.
When it comes to gifting the family athlete, the following ideas can provide the inspiration shoppers need to put a smile on the face of fitness-minded friends and family members .
• Weighted vest: Weighted vests have gained popularity in recent years. Available from a variety of manufacturers and for athletes of varying skill levels, weighted vests can be ideal for athletes who want to burn more calories and build strength during their workouts. This can be an especially useful gift for endurance athletes who want their training sessions to mimic the challenges posed by nature or difficult competitive terrains.
• Noise-canceling headphones or earbuds: Many athletes relish their workouts not only as opportunities to zero in on their fitness goals, but also as chances to block out distractions and clear their heads for an hour or two each day. Noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds effectively block out external noises, allowing athletes to direct all of their focus on their workouts and training sessions.
• Energy drinks: Though it might not seem like the most exciting gift to unwrap on Christmas morning, energy drinks are vital to many fitness enthusiasts’ athletic endeavors. For example, endurance athletes may appreciate a tub of Osmo Active Hydration Performance Drink Mix, which contains an optimal ratio of sucrose, glucose and electrolytes, helping athletes improve their endurance and power while reducing instances of cramping and fatigue. Energy drinks make for a perfect stocking stuffer.
• Home gym equipment: Pandemic-related gym closures turned athletes into their own personal trainers, and some may not want to return to local fitness facilities even now that they’ve safely reopened. Home gym equipment can help athletes continue to build their own private home gyms, making items like kettle bells, dumbbells, weight benches, and resistance bands great items to put under the tree this holiday season.
It’s never been easier to shop for the family athlete during the holiday season. A heightened focus on fitness ensures there’s something for every type of athlete on your holiday shopping list.
