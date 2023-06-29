The following Girl Scouts have went above and beyond in helping their communities, and have earned Girl Scout Gold Awards.
Amelia Roch – Bridging from Old to New
Roch was a Girl Scout for 10 years with Troop 30325 out of Sharpsville,and earned a Bronze Award in addition to her Gold. Her project is located on the Shenango Trail by the covered bridge at Kidd's Mill in Reynolds.
She worked with the Shenango River Watchers and the trail manager at Kidd's Mill to rebuild a bridge on the trail. She provided an educational segment to other Scouts and kids after cutting the ribbon on her completed project.
She had gained more confidence through this experience, and as landed an internship as result.
She thanks her father, without who's help the bridge would not have been completed.
