After a half-century of decline, the U.S. Episcopal Church has 1.5 million members, and its average weekly attendance was just above 500,000 before COVID-19 and 300,000 afterward.
After decades of explosive growth, the Anglican Church of Nigeria claims about 18 million members (others say 8 million), and the Center for Global Christianity near Boston estimates it has 22 million active participants in worship.
Caught in the middle of these two trends is the Most Reverend Justin Welby, by Divine Providence the 105th Lord Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and the “first among equals” among bishops in the 42 churches in the Anglican Communion. While his own flock claims 26 million baptized members, about 600,000 attend weekly services.
Now, Global South church leaders — representing about 75% of Anglicans who frequent pews — have decided that it’s time to start cutting ties between the “Canterbury Communion” and the rest of the Anglican Communion.
“We have no confidence that the Archbishop of Canterbury nor the other Instruments of Communion led by him ... are able to provide a godly way forward that will be acceptable to those who are committed to the truthfulness, clarity, sufficiency and authority of Scripture,” warned the Global Anglican Future Conference, which met April 17-21 in Kigali, Rwanda. GAFCON IV drew 1,302 delegates from 52 nations, including 315 bishops.
Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.
