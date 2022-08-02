Transformation Church in Grove City is organizing "Gathering in the Grove - United for Recovery" event from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Location is 1355 S. Center St. Ext, Grove City, across from Katie's Korner Ice Cream on state Rt. 208.
Rain location is Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St., Grove City.
The event is to create awareness and collaboration in overcoming trauma, mental health, and substance abuse disorders.
All are welcome to attend and participate. Entry is free and the afternoon includes food, live music, testimonies, more than 20 community resource tables, free raffle basket giveaways, face painting, a bounce house, and more.
Information: 724-992-9668.
